Media Advisory/REMINDER: Community Infrastructure Improvement Fund-Modernization of Saint-Prime Marina

by Benzinga Staff
January 25, 2013 7:00 AM | 1 min read

SAINT-PRIME, QUEBEC--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - The Honourable Denis Lebel, Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Communities and Minister of the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, invites the media to a news conference during which he will make an announcement related to the Saint-Prime Marina. 

<br /><br />Date:       Friday, January 25, 2013                                        <br />                                                                            <br />Time:       10:00 a.m.                                                      <br />                                                                            <br />Location:   Centre recreatif Quatre-Temps                                   <br />            150 Saint-Hilaire Street                                        <br />            Saint-Prime                                                     <br /><br />


Keep up with the latest news from Canada Economic Development by visiting www.dec-ced.gc.ca or subscribing to @CanEconDev on Twitter.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Media Relations
Canada Economic Development
514-283-8818
media@dec-ced.gc.ca


Genevieve Sicard
Press Secretary
Office of the Honourable Denis Lebel
Canada Economic Development
514-496-1282
genevieve.sicard@tc.gc.ca

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

