Sirona Biochem Granted European Patent for Carbohydrate Chemistry Platform Technology

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX VENTURE:SBM)SRBCFZSB announced it has been granted a European patent for a new chemical structure and chemical process. European patent demand no. 07731342.7 has been granted under the patent number 2 027 138. The original patent was filed by Sirona Biochem's subsidiary, TFChem, on April 27, 2006.



"We have a breakthrough chemistry technology that solves many challenges related to carbohydrate chemistry and we are pleased to have been granted a patent that protects this valuable intellectual property," said Sirona Biochem Chief Executive Officer, Neil Belenkie. "The positive data resulting from our proprietary technology has proven that our expertise is highly relevant in therapeutic, cosmetic and biological development and we will continue to aggressively expand and strengthen our award-winning patent portfolio globally," he added.



Patent 2 027 138 protects a proprietary chemical structure and new chemical process, supporting the company's technology for therapeutic and cosmetic development. Sirona Biochem is continuing its aggressive patent strategy to protect the chemical structures and processes using its innovative technology.



About Sirona Biochem Corp.



Sirona Biochem is a biotechnology company developing diabetes therapeutics, skin depigmenting and anti-aging agents for cosmetic use, biological ingredients and cancer vaccine antigens. The company utilizes a proprietary chemistry technique to improve pharmaceutical properties of carbohydrate-based molecules. Sirona Biochem is the parent company of French-based biotechnology company, TFChem. For more information visit www.sironabiochem.com.



Sirona Biochem cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Sirona Biochem's forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Sirona Biochem's business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Sirona Biochem does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.



