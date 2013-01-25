CUPE Nova Scotia encouraged by finance minister's remarks about 'Back to Balance' plans

TRURO, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - CUPE Nova Scotia says it is encouraged by remarks today from the finance minister that her government should not balance its books at any cost.



President Danny Cavanagh says, "Last spring we presented her with more than 14,000 postcards that were signed by our members and their families that said exactly that...if a balanced budget means any more cuts to education or to our health care system, then it's a bad idea."



Says Cavanagh, "I'm not at all surprised to hear that there's a consensus forming around this sensible position. And while it sounds like a big figure, a $277 million deficit is actually a modest deficit for a province with a budget of over $9 billion."



Cavanagh says, "I know our 18,000 members who provide valuable public services to Nova Scotians across the province will be pleased to see that Minister MacDonald is taking a more open-minded approach to the question of balancing the books."



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Danny Cavanagh

CUPE NS President

(902) 957-0822 (Cell)





John McCracken

CUPE Atlantic Communications Rep

(902) 880-8057 (Cell)

