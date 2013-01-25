Majorca Still a Top Holiday Destination-Discover a Different Side of the Island

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - Majorca has reinforced its credentials as a top holiday destination by making an appearance in The Guardian's end of year 'Travel Hits of 2012' list. The island has seen an upsurge in interest this year, which the article attributes to its popularity with cyclists and athletes in training over the summer.



Don't associate Majorca too closely with hard work, though - while the conditions are perfect for intensive training, it can be an equally great place to unwind and relax for a week or two. If you're considering visiting Majorca in 2013, here are some recommendations for places to stay that offer a peaceful, tranquil experience.



As the largest of the three Balearic Islands, Majorca has plenty of room for those looking for a more low-key holiday away from the urban centres and major tourist resorts. The quiet village of Porto Colom, found in a small enclave on the south coast of the island, is perfect for a peaceful sun holiday or fishing break.



The slower pace of living and the laid-back demeanour of the locals give it a feel closer to the authentic Majorcan lifestyle than other great destinations like Magaluf and Santa Ponsa. Given its origin as predominantly a fishing village, the seafood in the local restaurants is unmissable, though there are a number of good spots for pizza overlooking the Cala Marsal beach too.



The north side of the island is also worth visiting if you're looking for a relaxed family holiday. C'an Picafort, at the eastern end of the Alcudia bay, is a tranquil resort with its origins as a fishing village. Its lengthy promenade is perfect for a casual stroll that culminates in the local harbour and marina. A number of unique and enticing eateries line the promenade, so you won't go hungry - and there are plenty of shops throughout the resort if you feel like breaking up your sunbathing sessions with some retail therapy.



Also, consider the island's main city, Palma, for a more metropolitan break. As a smaller alternative to the big Spanish cities like Madrid and Barcelona, it's got enough culture, nightlife and shopping venues to keep everyone happy. Be sure to explore the city beyond the commercial centres for an abundance of cafes and bars, and discover a city that, like Majorca itself, has much to offer beyond the obvious.



