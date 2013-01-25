Have You Tried the New Social Network for Forex Traders?

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - FX Copy is a new global social network, built to connect forex traders and to help you learn how to trade foreign exchange more effectively through your connections.



It allows Vantage FX UK traders to link their trading accounts (with FX Copy Bridge) in order to show off their activity in real-time, copy each other's activity and make comments. You can:







-- Connect through MetaTrader 4



-- Meet other FX Traders



-- Share Trade Information



-- Follow Statistics and Historical Analysis



-- Show off Best Trades



-- Copy Trades with One Click









How Do You Grow Your Network?



First sign up with Vantage FX UK and download their MetaTrader 4 platform. Then, after joining FX Copy and connecting the two, visit the Traders Page to search members past performance stats, their followers and length of trading history and decide who you would like to 'follow'.



This will deliver their Activity Feed to your dashboard so you can see when they place trades or post something at your desktop, laptop, on your tablet or on your smartphone.



People can choose to 'follow' you via this section too.



How Do You Stay Secure?



With complete control over account privacy you decide what you want to show and what you want to hide on your profile. FX Copy uses industry leading encryption methods to ensure all transferred and stored data is 100% secure.



How Do You Login?



All you need to do is to log in to your MetaTrader 4 account and connect it to your FX Copy account with the FX Copy Bridge. This 'Bridge' can be easily downloaded and installed into your MetaTrader 4 platform.



Join a network of your peers and become a more effective forex trader or help others learn from your successful Vantage FX UK trading activity.



Try FX Copy today!



About Vantage FX UK



Vantage FX UK is an internationally recognised Forex broker based in the City of London, providing foreign exchange trading services to clients in the UK, the EU and the rest of the world.



What sets forex brokers Vantage FX apart is its wide range of services and outstanding level of customer support. The company strives to provide an intuitive, interactive Forex experience by continually innovating and taking advantage of the latest trading technology, such as MetaTrader 4 and Expert Advisors as well as offering handy tools such as a forex market calendar.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Vantage FX

Robert Berkeley

02073324954

robert.berkeley@vantagefx.co.uk

