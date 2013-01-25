Lundin Petroleum AB: Johan Sverdrup PL501 Appraisal Well 16/2-16AT2 Successfully Completed

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - Lundin Petroleum AB LUPLUPE (Lundin Petroleum) through its wholly owned subsidiary Lundin Norway AS (Lundin Norway) is pleased to announce that the Johan Sverdrup appraisal well 16/2-16AT2 in PL501, located in the North Sea sector of the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS), is successfully completed.



Well 16/2-16AT2 was drilled in PL501 as a side-track to well 16/2-16 on the north eastern flank of the Johan Sverdrup discovery, approximately 1,000 meters to the west of the main bore hole. The objective of the side-track was to improve the understanding of the lateral variations in reservoir qualities and relations to oil water contacts in the neighbouring wells.



The well encountered a gross oil column of approximately 30 metres with largely excellent reservoir quality within the Jurassic reservoir sequence. The acquired data confirms an oil water contact at approximately the same level as in well 16/2-10 which is the deepest observed in Johan Sverdrup.



Ashley Heppenstall, President and CEO of Lundin Petroleum comments; "We are very pleased with the results of the latest appraisal well which has encountered excellent reservoir as well as confirming the deep oil water contact at this location."



The wells 16/2-16 and 16/2-16A were drilled with the drilling rig Transocean Winner. The rig will now move to PL338 to drill the Jorvik prospect, also operated by Lundin Norway.



Lundin Norway is the operator of PL501 with a 40 percent interest. Partners are Statoil Petroleum AS with a 40 percent interest and Maersk Oil Norway AS with a 20 percent interest.



Lundin Petroleum is a Swedish independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a well balanced portfolio of world-class assets primarily located in Europe and South East Asia. The Company is listed at the NASDAQ OMX, Stockholm (ticker "LUPE") and at the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) (Ticker "LUP"). Lundin Petroleum has proven and probable reserves of 211 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe).



