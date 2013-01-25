Book Early for the Best Holiday Deals

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwire - Jan. 25, 2013) - Booking early definitely pays off. Haven holidays have reported that in 2012 12% more guests booked their holiday before 31 January to take advantage of early booking offers. On average they paid GBP 130 per week less than those customers who left it until a few weeks before they went - but for peace of mind Haven also offer a price guarantee. So if you book early you are guaranteed the best deal.



Haven early booking deals are staggered and you can get discounts of up to 50% off the brochure price. Best deals are when you book before end January but the latest cut-off date is the end of February. The offers are limited so don't hang about. A GBP 50 deposit will secure your holiday and discount and there's no surcharge for paying with your credit card either.



Another advantage of booking early is you will stand a better chance of getting the park and date you want.



Haven offers a choice of 35 family holiday parks all around the UK. All parks have heated indoor pools, sports activities including football coaching, climbing walls, fencing, archery and pitch 'n' putt. Some activities like football coaching are included in the price of your holiday but you can pre-book an activity pass and save up to 20% for other sessions. There's also a full and varied entertainment programme that starts in the morning with free kids clubs activities. The evening fun includes live performances from stars like Stavros Flatley along with character shows and summer pantomimes.



-- Spring Breaks in Somerset for under GBP 100

-- Easter Breaks in Norfolk for under GBP 200

-- June Breaks in Dorset for under GBP 200

-- Summer Holidays in North Wales for under GBP 500







Prices start from GBP 99 for a family break away in Spring 2013. To book a Haven break, visit www.haven.com or call 0871 230 1900.



Calls to 0871 numbers cost no more than 10p per minute plus network extras.



Holiday homes are also available for sale on Haven parks www.havenholidayhomes.com.



