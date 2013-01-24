Trapeze Group, a Subsidiary of Constellation Software's Volaris Group, Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Mentoring Engineering Inc.

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 24, 2013) - Constellation Software Inc. ("Constellation") CSU today announced that Trapeze Group, a subsidiary of Constellation Software's Volaris Group, has entered into an asset purchase agreement to acquire Mentor Engineering Inc. ("Mentor) of Calgary, Alberta. The acquisition is expected to close January 31, 2013.



Mentor Engineering provides fleet management hardware and mobile workforce management solutions primarily to the demand response passenger transport and taxi markets. The company's solutions complement Trapeze's existing enterprise solutions portfolio for passenger transport providing tight integration with in-vehicle hardware and back-office systems.



About Trapeze Group



Trapeze delivers solutions that consider the full 360 degrees of passenger transport. Whether addressing the needs of a single department, an entire organization, or the community, Trapeze provides some of the most advanced software, intelligent transportation systems and mobile technologies in the industry. Hundreds of government and commercial organizations across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific have turned to Trapeze to realize efficiencies, enhance the quality and scope of their services, and safely transport more people with less cost. Please visit www.trapezegroup.com or call 905.629.5297.



About Volaris Group



Volaris acquires, strengthens and grows vertical market technology companies enabling them to be clear leaders within their focused industry. Volaris companies provide specialized, mission-critical solutions to vertical markets around the world including Agri-Food, Asset Management and Logistics, Benefits Administration, Cultural Collections Management, Justice, Marine, People Transportation and Rental Management. Volaris is an operating group of Constellation Software Inc. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com or call 905.629.5297.



About Constellation Software Inc.



Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation Software is an international provider of market leading software and services to a number of industries across both the public and private sectors. The Company acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical software solutions. Further information about Constellation may be obtained from its website at www.csisoftware.com.



