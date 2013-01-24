Vancouver Looks Forward to Popular Chinese New Year Event, the Vancouver Spring Show

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 24, 2013) - The 3rd Annual Vancouver Spring Show, taking place February 9, 2013 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, brings together celebrated international artists, directors, designers, and choreographers for a spectacular one-night show to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Artists from varying performance backgrounds such as Cirque du Soleil, "The Voice" China, and Canadian Idol, will come together in Vancouver to collaborate and form The Vancouver Spring Show. With a strong Chinese heritage, it is of no surprise that Vancouverites look forward to the Vancouver Spring Show as a popular Chinese New Year event.



While the show is held in celebration of the Chinese New Year, it is truly a multicultural celebration highlighting top performers from Canada and China, including many internationally influenced performances. The show's Founder and Director, Ms. Cherry Tao, is considered to be one of China's dancing treasures. She performed and taught dance for over 30 years and her acclaimed Peacock School of Dance graduated thousands of classically trained dancers. Tao is also the founder of Motion Artistry Dance in Vancouver; it is her internationally inspired creative vision for performing arts has secured the Spring Show as an annual 'must-see' sensation.



"With 2013 being the year when the Mayan calendar ends, the Lunar New Year is a sign of new life and new beginnings," says Shaun Cui, Producer of The Vancouver Spring Show. "Our vision this year was to bring extremely different but equally talented artists together to create a fusion of Eastern and Western performances."



This multicultural concept was the catalyst that brought together two of the most renowned choreographers in the Asian and North American dance scene, Aimin Teng and Joel Hanna, to work and collaborate with Cherry Tao, the show's Director. Aimin Teng's inspiring contemporary style drew international attention after he choreographed the 2008 Beijing Olympic's Opening and Closing Ceremonies. He then directed "Big Dance" at the 2012 London Olympic Games. Likewise, Joel Hanna is globally renowned for his performance and involvement with Riverdance. Hanna has also taught and choreographed award-winning pieces for schools and professional dance companies all over North and South America.



The Vancouver Spring Show will be MC'd by Vancouver's very own Lien Yeung, Gwen Elliot (MuchMusic, Canadian Idol, Project Runway, Miss World Canada), and Ernest Wu (renowned Mandarin/English MC). Other performers include talents such as Sons of Granville, Wang Yu Yie, Will Blunderfield, Silu Xi, Karen Pitkethly, Lucy Xu, and The Faculty.



About the Spring Show Production Society



The Spring Show Production Organization Society produces a multicultural spring festival annually, in celebration of the Chinese New Year. The annual Spring Show promotes the relationship between China and Canada, and highlights the unique multicultural characteristics of each country. The aim of the Society is to develop and present high-level cultural performing arts to the public.



