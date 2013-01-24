Teekay LNG Partners L.P. Updates Distribution Record Date

HAMILTON, BERMUDA--(Marketwire - Jan. 24, 2013) - Teekay GP LLC, the general partner of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG or the Partnership) TGP, today announced a revised record date for its previously declared cash distribution of $0.675 per unit for the quarter ended December 31, 2012. The cash distribution is payable on Thursday, February 14, 2013 (unchanged) to all unitholders of record on Monday, February 4, 2013. This record date supersedes the previously announced record date of Friday, February 1, 2013 for the distribution for the quarter ended December 31, 2012.



About Teekay LNG Partners L.P.



Teekay LNG Partners is the world's third largest independent owner and operator of LNG vessels, providing LNG, LPG and crude oil marine transportation services primarily under long-term, fixed-rate charter contracts with major energy and utility companies through its interests in 27 LNG carriers (including one LNG regasification unit), five LPG/Multigas carriers and 11 conventional tankers. The Partnership's interests in these vessels ranges from 33 to 100 percent. In addition, Teekay LNG has agreed to acquire a 50 percent interest in a new joint venture with EXMAR NV, which will own and in-charter LPG carriers, and expects this transaction to close in early-2013. The Partnership also recently entered into an agreement for the construction of two LNG carrier newbuildings from DSME of South Korea, which are expected to be delivered in 2016. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a publicly-traded master limited partnership (MLP) formed by Teekay Corporation TK as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the LNG and LPG shipping sectors.



Teekay LNG Partners' common units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TGP".



