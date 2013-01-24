Alberta Snowboarding Association: Rabbit Hill Hosts 1st Stop of the C.R.E.A.M. Rail Jam - Saturday, Jan 26th 2013

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwire - Jan. 24, 2013) - Over the last couple of seasons Riders On Board Snowboard Club and The Source Snowboard and Skateboard Shop have worked together to bring you the very popular Monster & Wild Out Rail Jams. For 2013 they are proud to announce the C.R.E.A.M (cash. rails. everywhere. around. me) Rail Jam Series.



Rabbit Hill in Edmonton, Alberta will play host to the first of 2 stops this weekend, on Saturday, Jan 26th. The 2nd stop will be Saturday, February 23 at Lake Louise. Riders will grind it out for $3,000 in cash prizing at each stop, and take their share in tons of giveaways from sponsors.



On-site registration will be available from 9am-10am Saturday morning at Rabbit Hill, or pre-register online before Friday, January 25th at noon:



To Register visit: www.ridersonboard.com



The Alberta Snowboarding Association would like to thank Riders on Board Snowboard Club, The Source Snowboard and Skateboard Shop, Rabbit Hill, Lake Louise, Forum, SkullCandy, Airblaster, Spy, Vans, Bern and Matrix for putting together the C.R.E.A.M. Rail Jam in support of snowboarding in Alberta.



The Alberta Snowboarding Association is a non-profit provincial sports association promoting the development of snowboard training and competition.



www.albertasnowboarding.com



