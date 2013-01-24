Zone Resources Director Resigns

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 24, 2013) - Zone Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:ZNR) (the "Company') reports that Gary Purdon has resigned as a director of the Company. The Company would like to thank Mr. Purdon for his past services.



About Zone Resources Inc.



Zone Resources Inc. is a Canadian Iron ore exploration and development company with projects situated in the Labrador Trough of Quebec, Canada.



Cautionary note:



This report contains forward looking statements. Resource estimates, unless specifically noted, are considered speculative. Any and all other resource or reserve estimates are historical in nature, and should not be relied upon. By their nature, forward looking statements involve risk and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on factors that will or may occur in the future. Actual results may vary depending upon exploration activities, industry production, commodity demand and pricing, currency exchange rates, and, but not limited to, general economic factors. Cautionary Note to US investors: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission specifically prohibits the use of certain terms, such as "reserves" unless such figures are based upon actual production or formation tests and can be shown to be economically and legally producible under existing economic and operating conditions.



