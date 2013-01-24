ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Major Hydro-Quebec Power Failure in Pointe-Claire

by Benzinga Staff
January 24, 2013 6:40 PM | 1 min read

POINTE-CLAIRE, QUEBEC--(Marketwire - Jan. 24, 2013) - Since this morning, there is a major power failure in the City of Pointe-Claire affecting approximately 570 Hydro-Quebec customers. The concerned area covers the limit of the City of Beaconsfield to Cartier Avenue in Pointe-Claire, and the Highway 20 towards Lake Saint-Louis. According to Hydro-Quebec, the power should be restored before 8 p.m. The residents are invited with their family to keep warm at the arena of Pointe-Claire, 58 Maywood Avenue, if they wish to do so. Warm beverages will be served. A restaurant is also available. For any emergency, our Public Security may be reached at 514-630-1234. If transportation to the arena is needed, residents may call 514-630-1314.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Ginette Brisebois
514 630-1300, ext. 1633

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases