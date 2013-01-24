Major Hydro-Quebec Power Failure in Pointe-Claire

POINTE-CLAIRE, QUEBEC--(Marketwire - Jan. 24, 2013) - Since this morning, there is a major power failure in the City of Pointe-Claire affecting approximately 570 Hydro-Quebec customers. The concerned area covers the limit of the City of Beaconsfield to Cartier Avenue in Pointe-Claire, and the Highway 20 towards Lake Saint-Louis. According to Hydro-Quebec, the power should be restored before 8 p.m. The residents are invited with their family to keep warm at the arena of Pointe-Claire, 58 Maywood Avenue, if they wish to do so. Warm beverages will be served. A restaurant is also available. For any emergency, our Public Security may be reached at 514-630-1234. If transportation to the arena is needed, residents may call 514-630-1314.



