Media Advisory: Minister Clement to Speak About Red Tape Reduction at a Milton Chamber of Commerce Event

by Benzinga Staff
January 24, 2013 6:13 PM | 1 min read

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 24, 2013) - The Honourable Tony Clement, President of the Treasury Board and Minister responsible for FedNor, will attend an event hosted by the Milton Chamber of Commerce and deliver an address about the Government's efforts to reduce red tape for businesses.



DATE: January 25, 2013


TIME / PLACE:

Milton
Speech: 8 a.m.
Media availability: 9 a.m.
Granite Ridge Golf Club
9503 Dublin Line
Milton, Ontario



This advisory is also available at www.tbs-sct.gc.ca.

Follow us on Twitter: @TBS_Canada

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Matthew Conway
Press Secretary
Office of the President of the Treasury Board
613-957-2666
Matthew.Conway@tbs-sct.gc.ca


Media Relations
Treasury Board Secretariat
613-957-2640
media@tbs-sct.gc.ca

