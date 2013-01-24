Nortel Announces Unsuccessful Conclusion of Mediation Proceedings

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 24, 2013) - Nortel(i) Networks Corporation NRTLQ and Nortel Networks Limited announced today that the mediation proceedings that had been commenced in respect of the allocation of sale proceeds of Nortel's various business and asset divestitures and other inter-estate matters, including inter-company claims, have been terminated by the court-appointed mediator. As previously announced, the courts overseeing Nortel's creditor protection proceedings in Canada and the United States directed the Nortel entities that are in creditor protection proceedings in Canada, the U.S., and Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as well as certain other interested parties, to participate in a joint mediation of the afore-mentioned matters and appointed the Hon. Warren K. Winkler, Chief Justice of Ontario, as the sole mediator for the mediation. Following the holding of an all-party mediation session, which began on January 14, 2013 and ended on January 22, 2013 without any agreement having been reached on the matters in dispute, the mediator announced on January 24, 2013 his decision to terminate the mediation based on his conclusion that further efforts at mediation are no longer worthwhile.



In light of the unsuccessful conclusion of this mediation process, which follows two previous failed attempts at achieving a mediated solution, both the process for and timing of the ultimate resolution of allocation and inter-company claims matters remains uncertain and further delays in the resolution of these matters potentially could be significant. Such delays would result in a corresponding significant delay in the timing of distributions to holders of validated claims of the various estates.



