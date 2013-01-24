Almas Jiwani, President of UN Women National Committee Canada to be Honoured with "2013 Woman of Courage Award"

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 24, 2013) -



Almas Jiwani, President of UN Women National Committee Canada, will be honoured with the 2013 Woman of Courage Award at the Interim Place's Rays of Hope Gala in February. Interim Place is a community organization that has provided shelter and support services for women in the Peel Region for over 30 years.



The prestigious award was established to recognize individuals who have overcome adversity and have championed the cause of women locally, nationally and around the world. Interim Place has recognized powerful leaders, such as Jane Fonda, Erin Brokovich, Kim Phuc and Betty Mahmoody. Almas is grateful to be in the company of such powerful leaders.



Almas Jiwani will deliver a keynote address at the gala on the importance of investing in women and girls, the importance of supporting women's organizations locally and the ongoing issue of violence against women locally and globally.



Sharon Floyd, Executive Director of Interim Place explained that, "Almas Jiwani was unanimously chosen for this award in recognition of her outstanding contributions as the inaugural President of the United Nations Women Canada; an advocate and global ambassador of women's equality and rights to empower women in Canada and abroad by encouraging women's economic empowerment, the adoption of gender equitable legislation and policies, and facilitating collaboration and sharing of best practices and information among NGOs, governments and civil society. It takes great courage to do this work and we at Interim Place are pleased to present this award to Ms. Jiwani and look forward to her keynote address."



On receiving the award, Jiwani commented, "I am truly honoured to be selected as the recipient of the "2013 Woman of Courage Award" and be considered as a leader in defense of women's rights by my peers. This recognition is also an opportunity to bring attention to the violence against women that continues in Canada and around the world. We have much to celebrate for the hurdles we have overcome, but we must remember that the battle is not yet over. Through our Say No - UNITE to End Violence Against Women Campaign, we at UN Women are striving to foster dialogue about the initiatives being undertaken around the world, and help individuals and organizations demonstrate to their governments the need to prioritize ending violence against women."



The Rays of Hope Gala will take place at the Radisson Plaza Hotel in Mississauga on February 2, 2013. The gala will also include a four-course dinner, fashion show, dance, raffle, prizes and a silent auction starting at 7 p.m.



Proceeds from the event will allow Interim Place to provide shelter, counseling, advocacy and support services for women and children suffering from abuse within the Peel Region.



More about UN Women National Committee Canada



UN Women National Committee Canada raises UN Women's profile and promotes its work in Canada; raises funds for UN Women projects; creates awareness within the Canadian governments for increased funding for UN Women projects; and encourages non-governmental organizations to promote and support UN Women initiatives.



More About Interim Place



Interim Place has been providing shelter and support services for women in Peel Region who face violence for over 30 years. Since 1981 Interim Place has assisted well over 38,000 women and children over the years find safety, heal and build new lives free of abuse. For more information about Interim Place, visit http://www.interimplace.com.



