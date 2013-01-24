Sutts, Strosberg LLP Announces Investigation of Cash Store Financial Services Inc.

TORONTO, ONTARIO and WINDSOR, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 24, 2013) - Cash Store Financial Services Inc ("CSF"), is being investigated by Sutts, Strosberg LLP, a law firm that represents investors in securities class actions.



The firm is investigating the circumstances surrounding CSF's announcement that it was restating the previously issued interim financial statements ended March 31, 2012 and June 30, 2012.



On December 10, 2012, CSF disclosed that of the fair value for the acquisition of consumer loans receivable it previously determined, approximately $36.8 million actually represented a premium paid on acquisition. After this announcement, CSF's shares declined by 20 per cent.



The firm would like to speak with shareholders of CSF who purchased its securities between May 10, 2012 and December 10, 2012. Shareholders who wish to discuss the matter should contact Jay Strosberg at 519.561.6285 or jay@strosbergco.com.



