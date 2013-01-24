NOTICE: DPM Fourth Quarter and Year End 2012 Results

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 24, 2013) - Dundee Precious Metals Inc. DPMDPM (the "Company" or "DPM") will be holding a call to discuss its Fourth Quarter and Year End 2012 Results on Friday, February 15, 2013 at 9:00 am (E.S.T). The call will be hosted by Jonathan Goodman, President and Chief Executive Officer, who will be joined by Hume Kyle, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The call will be accessible via a live webcast and by telephone.



Participants are invited to join the live webcast (audio only) at: http://www.gowebcasting.com/4130. Alternatively participants can access a listen only telephone option at 416-695-6616 or North America Toll Free at 1-800-766-6630. A replay of the call will be available at 905-694-9451 or North America Toll Free at 1-800-408-3053, passcode 4317707.



The Company's Fourth Quarter and Year End press release, management discussion and analysis and annual financial statements will be issued prior to the call and posted on the Company's website at www.dundeeprecious.com.



Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian based, international gold mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining and processing of precious metals. The Company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold, copper and silver concentrate, located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Deno Gold operation, which produces gold, copper, zinc and silver concentrate, located in southern Armenia; and the Tsumeb smelter, a concentrate processing facility located in Namibia. DPM also holds interests in a number of developing gold properties located in Bulgaria, Serbia, and northern Canada, including interests held through its 53.1% owned subsidiary, Avala Resources Ltd., its 47.3% interest in Dunav Resources Ltd. and its 10.7% interest in Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.



