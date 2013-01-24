Intertainment Announces Closing of $2,525,000 Convertible Debenture Offering

TORONTO, CANADA--(Marketwire - Jan. 24, 2013) -



Intertainment Media Inc. ("Intertainment" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:INT)ITMTFI is pleased to announce the completion of the non-brokered private placement of units (the "Offering") previously announced on December 14, 2012.



Upon closing of the Offering, 2,525 units ("Units") were issued at a price of $1,000 per Unit, with each Unit consisting of a $1,000 principal amount of secured convertible debentures (the "Debentures") and 8,333 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"), for gross proceeds to the Company of $2,525,000. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share for a two year period from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.125 per common share. The Debentures bear interest at a rate of 12% per annum, are payable bi-monthly and will run for a term of two years. The Debentures are secured against the assets of the Company and rank pari passu with certain other debentures issuable by the Company. The Debentures are convertible, in whole or in part, at the option of the holder, for common shares at a price of $0.12 per common share for a period of two years from the date of issuance of the Debentures, and may be redeemed by the Company at any time.



In connection with the Offering, the Company paid a cash finder's fee of $33,840 and issued 281,988 finder's warrants ("Finder's Warrants"). Each Finder's Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share (a "Finder's Warrant Share") at a price of $0.12 per Finder's Warrant Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance of the Finder's Warrants.



All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period, expiring May 25, 2013.



The Company anticipates using the proceeds from the Offering for general working capital and US expansion initiatives for Intertainment and its subsidiaries. The Offering is subject to final regulatory approval.



Intertainment is one of Canada's leading technology incubators and is focused on developing, nurturing and investing in both North American and global technologies and companies that provide technology solutions for brands and consumers alike. Intertainment also owns and operates a number of key properties including Ad Taffy, itiBiti (KNCTR), Ortsbo, Deal Frenzy, The Sweet Card and Magnum, with investments in leading edge technologies and social media platforms including theaudience.com. For more information on Intertainment and its properties, please visit www.intertainmentmedia.com.



Intertainment is headquartered in the Toronto, Canada region, with offices in New York, Los Angeles and San Mateo, CA and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "INT" (TSX VENTURE:INT) and in the US on the OTCQX Market under the symbol "ITMTF". Intertainment is also traded in Europe on the Open Market (Regulated Unofficial Market) of the Frankfurt Exchange through the XETRA trading platform under the symbol "I4T".



