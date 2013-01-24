NWT Uranium Corp. in Discussions with TSX Regarding Resumption of Trading

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 24, 2013) - NWT Uranium Corp. (the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:NWT)NWURFNMV would like to announce that further to the halt in the trading of the Corporation's shares on January 14, 2013, the Corporation is working with the TSX Venture Exchange in order to clarify the Corporation's affairs with a view of the resumption of trading of the Corporation's common shares through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Corporation will provide regular updates as information becomes available.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

TUNED PR

Gavin Davidson

Investor Relations

(416) 999.7138

www.nwturanium.com

