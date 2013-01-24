Astur Gold Issues Options to Michael Surratt

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 24, 2013) - Astur Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE:AST)CDC ("Astur Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it is granting 400,000 options with an exercise price of $0.80 for a term of 5 years to Interim COO Michael Surratt. Michael Surratt also joined the Company's Board of Directors on January 21, 2013.



ABOUT ASTUR GOLD



Astur Gold is developing its 100% owned Salave Gold Project in Asturias, northern Spain, which is one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Western Europe. The Company recently received approval for an underground mine from the Commission for Environmental Affairs of the Principality of Asturias in November 2012 and is completing additional requirements for the processing plant and tailings licenses with expected completion in H1 2013. The Company is working to build a partnership with the people of Asturias to generate sustainable economic benefits for the region while balancing the needs of environmental protection and social community development.



Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. This document contains certain forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, delays and uncertainties not under the Company's control which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from the results, performance or expectation implied by these forward looking statements.



