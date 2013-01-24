Harper Government Invests in Improvements to Surrey's Community Infrastructure

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 24, 2013) - Today, Russ Hiebert, Member of Parliament for South Surrey-White Rock-Cloverdale, on behalf of the Honourable Lynne Yelich, Minister of State for Western Economic Diversification, announced support for upgrades to the Ocean Park Library under the Harper Government's Community Infrastructure Improvement Fund (CIIF).



"Our Government is committed to creating jobs, growth and long-term prosperity in our communities across Canada," said MP Hiebert. "By making these investments in local infrastructure, we are helping boost economic activity and maintain a high quality of life for Canadians."



With the Harper Government's investment of $42,800, the City of Surrey will upgrade the library's floor, apply a fresh coat of paint and reconfigure computer workstations.



"We're very pleased to receive this infrastructure funding, which will help us upgrade and spruce up this important community facility," said Surrey Mayor Dianne Watts. She added that the City of Surrey is matching the federal funding.



In Economic Action Plan 2012, the Harper Government announced further support to help communities across the country modernize their infrastructure. Our Government committed $150 million over two years for the Fund. The Fund supports projects that look to improve existing community infrastructure accessible for use by the public, such as community centres, recreational buildings, local arenas, cultural and other community facilities.



Since 2006, the Harper Government, through WD, has invested in job-creating small and medium-sized businesses, aerospace, marine and defence industries, and supported innovative entrepreneurs in pursuing emerging markets. By continuing to promote new economic opportunities, WD is helping to create jobs, economic growth, and long-term prosperity.



