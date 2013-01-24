Natural Resources Ministers Announce Appointments to the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 24, 2013) - The Honourable Joe Oliver, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, and the Honourable Tom Marshall, Newfoundland and Labrador's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced new leadership for the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB). Mr. Scott Tessier has been appointed the new Chair and CEO, while Edward Williams will serve as Vice-Chair.



"Our governments are pleased to announce today's appointments of new leadership of the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board," said Minister Oliver. "Today's decision results from a cooperative and thorough search for new management of the Board based on merit and ability."



They were collaboratively selected by the two governments for six-year terms. The newly named appointees are qualified individuals who will continue to further the board's key priorities of worker safety and environmental protection while providing robust regulatory oversight for the development of offshore oil and gas.



"Scott Tessier brings a wealth of regulatory experience and expertise to the C-NLOPB, which will benefit the organization greatly," said Minister Oliver. "I am confident that, together, he and Edward Williams will lead the C-NLOPB in delivering on its key mandates of offshore safety, environmental protection, resource management and industrial benefits."



"We look forward to working with Scott Tessier, Edward Williams and the Board to ensure an effective approach to worker safety, protecting the environment, and managing our offshore resources while furthering development," said Minister Marshall. "The Board plays a key role in the management of our petroleum resources on behalf of the federal and provincial governments, and we will continue to work with the Board to ensure that issues important to the province are addressed in the best interest of the people of the province."



"I welcome the new leadership of the C-NLOPB and recognize the important role that the Newfoundland and Labrador offshore oil industry plays in creating valuable jobs and wealth for this province," said the Honourable Peter Penashue, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs.



The Governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador thank Ed Drover for acting as the interim Chair since October 26, 2012, and Max Ruelokke for serving as the Chair and CEO from 2006 to 2012 and for acting as the CEO since October 26, 2012.



The C-NLOPB manages the petroleum resources in the Newfoundland and Labrador offshore on behalf of the Governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador. The C-NLOPB was created in 1985 through the Atlantic Accord for the purpose of regulating the Newfoundland and Labrador offshore oil and gas industry.



The following media backgrounder is available at www.nrcan.gc.ca/media.



Scott Tessier and Edward Williams - Biographical Notes



NRCan's news releases and backgrounders are available at www.nrcan.gc.ca/media.



