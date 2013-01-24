IIROC: Resume, Alda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 24, 2013) - Trading resumes in / Reprise des negociations pour :





<br /><br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />Company / Societe : ALDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />TSX-Venture Symbol / Symbole a la APH <br />Bourse de croissance TSX : <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />Resumption / Reprise : At the open on January 25, 2013 <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br /><br />

