IIROC: Resume, Alda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 24, 2013) - Trading resumes in / Reprise des negociations pour :
<br /><br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />Company / Societe : ALDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />TSX-Venture Symbol / Symbole a la APH <br />Bourse de croissance TSX : <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />Resumption / Reprise : At the open on January 25, 2013 <br />----------------------------------------------------------------------------<br /><br />
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
IIROC Inquiries
(416) 646-7299
(604) 602-6986 (FAX)
Surveillancewest@iiroc.ca
www.iiroc.ca
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Press Releases