Eldorado Gold Announces Year End 2012 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 24, 2013) - Eldorado Gold Corporation ELDEGO will release its Year End 2012 Financial Results before the market opens on Friday, February 22, 2013. Paul N. Wright Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will host a conference call on Friday February 22, 2013 at 8:30 AM PT (11:30 AM ET).



The call is being webcast by Thomson Reuters and can be accessed at Eldorado Gold's web site at www.eldoradogold.com or from www.earnings.com.



Teleconference call details are as follows:





<br /><br />Call in numbers are:<br />Toronto: 416-340-8530<br />Toll Free: 1-888-340-9642<br />Chairperson: Paul Wright, CEO<br /><br />The replay numbers are:<br />Toronto: 905-694-9451<br />Toll Free: 1-800-408-3053<br />Pass code: 6960036<br />Replay will be available until March 1, 2013 <br /><br />

Eldorado Gold Corporation is a gold producing and exploration company actively growing businesses in Turkey, China, Brazil, Greece and Romania. We are one of the lowest cost gold producers. With our international expertise in mining, finance and project development, together with highly skilled and dedicated staff, we believe that Eldorado is well positioned to grow in value.