Silvercorp Responds to Class Action Lawsuits

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 24, 2013) - Silvercorp Metals Inc. SVMSVM ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") advises it is aware of the class action lawsuits that were first commenced on December 24, 2012 in New York. Allegations made in the class action suits are based on the accusations made by the blog site alfredlittle.com, which have already been established as entirely false by the Company (see news releases dated September 14 and 19, 2011 as well the Company's website http://www.silvercorpmetals.com/investors/Short-And-Distort/default.aspx for more information). These accusations, solely in the Company's opinion, were proven to be false by the following:





<br /><br />1. The KPMG Forensic report, which was reviewed by regulatory authorities,<br /> verified that the Company fairly presented its financial results (see<br /> news release dated October 24, 2011), plus a subsequent full audit of<br /> the Company for the year ended March 31, 2012 has been completed by<br /> Ernst & Young LLP;<br /><br />2. The completion of updated technical reports by AMC Mining Consultants<br /> (Canada) Ltd. (see news releases of June 5, 2012 with respect to the<br /> Ying Mining District and January 31, 2012 with respect to the GC<br /> project), reconfirmed the Company's resources and reserves and verified<br /> that the Company's properties are viable economic resources.<br /> Furthermore, the report for the Ying Mining District concluded that the<br /> asset had a Net Present Value of US$890 million. Regulatory authorities<br /> reviewed both technical reports.<br /><br />

On August 16, 2012, in the defamation action commenced by the Company, Justice Edmead of the New York Supreme Court ruled that the "short and distort" allegations made by the blog site alfredlittle.com are merely statements of opinion and as such protected by freedom of speech; Silvercorp disagrees with the decision and filed an appeal in August 2012, in the Appellate Division of New York Supreme Court (see news release dated August 17, 2012). The Company believes the allegations were solely intended to manipulate the market so that profits could be made from short selling.To date, from public court documents, only two people representing only 7,000 Company shares initiated the class actions. It is the Company's belief that there is no merit to the allegations set out in the class action lawsuits since they are based on previously made false accusations and as such represent nothing new and are a non-event; the Company will defend itself accordingly.About SilvercorpSilvercorp is a low-cost silver-producing Canadian mining company with multiple mines in China which has paid a cash dividend since 2007. The Company is currently developing the GC project in southern China which it expects will become its next operating mine in early 2013. The Company's vision is to deliver shareholder value by focusing on the acquisition of under developed projects with resource potential and the ability to grow organically. 