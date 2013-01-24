Cuba Welcomed 500,000 Sunwing Passengers in 2012

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 24, 2013) -



Canadians continue to make Cuba one of their favourite vacation destinations and Sunwing is the leading tour operator and airline to get them there. In fact Cuba has welcomed over 500,000 Sunwing passengers in 2012 alone and the numbers continue to rise.



"We are very pleased to have met this milestone," said Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations. "It's quite the accomplishment since offering our first flight into Varadero 10 years ago. It is due to the efforts of our entire staff that we have achieved this success and our reputation as Canada's leading tour operator."



Sunwing offers flights and vacation packages to some of Cuba's most popular vacation destinations from 24 gateways across Canada, with an extensive collection of accommodations offered in Varadero, Havana, Cayo Coco, Cayo Santa Maria, Holguin, Santa Lucia, Cienfuegos, Santiago de Cuba, and Manzanillo de Cuba.



Cuban properties exclusive to Sunwing include Memories Resort & Spa hotels located in Varadero, Cayo Coco, and Cayo Santa Maria, the Royalton Cayo Santa Maria, located in Cayo Santa Maria, Riu Varadero, located in Varadero, and Riu Playa Turquesa located in Holguin.



All Sunwing vacation packages to Cuba include "Sunwing Airlines' Champagne Service", which features hot towel service, a choice of hot meals at lunch and dinner served with a choice of wine, and complimentary in-flight entertainment, including first run movies. For just $40 more per flight segment, travellers can upgrade to Sunwing's Elite Plus service, which features advance seat selection, separate check-in at a majority of airports, advance boarding, 30 kg baggage allowance, and extra legroom seats.



