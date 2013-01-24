Appointment: Alain Charlebois Named Vice President, Human Resources and Service Excellence

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwire - Jan. 24, 2013) - Robert Dépatie, President and CEO of Videotron, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alain Charlebois to the position of Vice President, Human Resources and Service Excellence.



Alain's mission will be to provide leadership for the Human Resources and Service Excellence team and to make the department a strategic player in achieving the Company's business plan. He will also be responsible for maintaining Videotron's positioning as an employer of choice and pursuing continuous corporate improvement.



Alain Charlebois holds a Bachelor's degree in Human Resources Management from UQAM. Since joining Videotron in 2001 as Section Head, Human Resources, he has been the driving force behind the creation of new leadership development programs, the introduction of a new management approach and the implementation of Videotron's corporate mobilization plan since 2008.



"We all know Alain's passion, talent and team-building skills," said Robert Dépatie. "His values, which mesh so well with our corporate values, and his keen grasp of strategic issues will make him a key member of the management team and a valued advisor for me."



Until recently, Alain Charlebois was Senior Manager, Human Resources, Corporate Development & Training. He succeeds Normand Vachon, who is retiring after eight years as Vice President, Human Resources and Service Excellence.



Videotron (www.videotron.com), a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in cable television, interactive multimedia development, and Internet access, cable telephone and mobile telephone services. Videotron is a leader in new technologies with its interactive Digital TV service and its broadband network, which supports high-speed cable Internet access, analog and digital cable television, and other services. As of September 30, 2012, Videotron was serving 1,852,900 cable television customers, including 1,457,800 subscribers to its digital service. Videotron is also the Québec leader in high-speed Internet access, with 1,369,600 subscribers to its cable service as of September 30, 2012. As of the same date, Videotron had 378,300 subscriber connections to its mobile telephone service and was providing cable telephone service to 1,249,700 Québec households and organizations. For the seventh consecutive year, Videotron was named Québec's most respected telecommunications company by Les Affaires magazine, based on a Léger Marketing survey.



