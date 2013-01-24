Why Walmart has the Upper Hand-Survey Suggests 73% of Small Businesses have No Inventory Control System

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 24, 2013) - According to an informal survey of 575 small businesses by Archon Systems Inc., 41% of small businesses were using Excel or Access to manage their inventory, while 32% were using pen and paper, or nothing at all.



"Most small businesses know to use accounting software by now; the benefits over spreadsheets make it an obvious choice. However, surprisingly many have a stone-age inventory system," said co-founder Stephen Fung.



"Today, with the release of inFlow Inventory version 2.5.1, we've made it easier and more affordable than ever to make the switch from spreadsheets to something more sophisticated."



inFlow Inventory gives small businesses a complete inventory control system to manage purchasing, sales and track stock.



This release makes the software fully compatible with Windows 8 and includes a new toolbar which makes working with purchase and sales orders even easier.



Other feature enhancements include the ability to track multiple payments for a single order, a new historical inventory report, expanded keyboard shortcuts, improved reordering when stock is low, and much more.



To download the free edition of the inventory software, please visit http://www.inflowinventory.com. More details regarding the small business survey are available by contacting Archon Systems Inc.



About Archon Systems Inc.



Archon Systems builds software to help small businesses. Its flagship product, inFlow Inventory, offers all the powerful features and reporting expected in inventory software along with an intuitive and easy to use interface. More information at http://www.archonsystems.com.



In addition to keeping track of inventory, inFlow generates reports, purchase and sales orders, quotes, invoices and shipping documents to help keep business owners professional, knowledgeable and productive.



