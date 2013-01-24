Government of Canada Helps Protect Communities Targeted by Hate Crimes in Toronto

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 24, 2013) - Today, Chungsen Leung, Member of Parliament for Willowdale, on behalf of the Honourable Vic Toews, Minister of Public Safety, announced funding for the Beth Tikvah Synagogue as part of the Communities at Risk: Security Infrastructure Program (SIP).



"It gives me great pleasure to announce that the federal government is supporting the Beth Tikvah Synagogue under SIP. This funding will help reduce hate crimes and improve the overall security of this community," said MP Leung. "It will help ensure community members can practice their faith, culture, and activities peacefully, without fear of harm."



The National Crime Prevention Centre's SIP provides funding for security enhancements to not-for-profit community centres, provincially-recognized educational institutions, and places of worship linked to a community with a demonstrated history of being victimized by hate-motivated crime at their project site or in its immediate geographic area.



The $32,769 in funding announced today will be used to implement security measures that will help prevent hate crimes, leading to an increase in overall community safety. Eligible costs under the SIP include:







-- security assessments (not to exceed 25% of total project costs);

-- security equipment and hardware, such as alarm systems, closed-circuit

television systems, digital video recorders, fences, gates, and

lighting;

-- minor construction costs related to the project, such as contractor

fees, labour, equipment rental, installation fees; and

-- training costs directly related to the new security infrastructure.







Canada's Economic Action Plan has a number of initiatives to help ensure that all Canadians can feel safe in their own communities, including $1 million annually for the SIP.



