CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Threegold Would Like to Extend an Invitation to a Conference Call on January 24th

This document corrects and replaces the release sent on January 23rd 2013 at 1:29 PM EST.



Threegold Resources Inc (TSX VENTURE:THG) ("Threegold" or the "Company") would like to update the original conference call information provided in the January 23, 2013 press release.



Due to some difficulties with the call provider/operator, we would like to offer the new dial-in information as well as the revised call time.



New call time: Thursday January 24, 2013 at 16:00 EST.



North America toll free: 1 866 250 5144



Local/International: 1 416 849 6163



No passcode required.



Victor Goncalves (President and CEO) will review with you the information recently released on December14, 2012 and January 10, 2013. He invites you to tune in and listen to the details of these important milestones for Threegold Resources, he looks forward to hearing from you during the following question period.



About Threegold



Threegold has established itself as one of the premier exploration companies in Quebec. The Company has a highly qualified technical team with extensive exploration experience, including previous gold discoveries in Quebec, and a management team with financing and public company expertise.



Threegold offers investors a portfolio of high-quality exploration projects focussing on Canadian assets primarily in Quebec; and the potential to create shareholder wealth through discoveries of new, low-cost multi-million ounce gold deposits.



Threegold's strategy is to mitigate shareholder risk through partnerships with the likes of Bowmore Exploration.



Forward-looking statement:



Except for statements of historical facts, all statements in this news release regarding, without limitation, new project acquisitions, future plans and objectives are forward-looking statement which involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.



