Southern Silver Adopts Advance Notice Policy for Director Nominations

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 24, 2013) - Southern Silver Exploration Corp. ("Southern Silver") (TSX VENTURE:SSV)SEG announces that its board of directors has approved an advance notice policy (the "Policy") for the purpose of providing shareholders, directors and management of Southern Silver with a clear framework for nominating directors. The Policy is designed to further Southern Silver's commitment to: (i) facilitating an orderly and efficient annual general or, where the need arises, special meeting, process; (ii) ensuring that all shareholders receive adequate notice of the director nominations and sufficient information regarding all director nominees; and (iii) allowing shareholders to register an informed vote after having been afforded reasonable time for appropriate deliberation.



The Policy contains a provision requiring advance notice to Southern Silver in certain circumstances where shareholders of Southern Silver nominate individuals for election to the board of directors. The Policy establishes deadlines by which director nominations must be submitted to Southern Silver prior to any annual or special meeting of shareholders and also outlines the information that must be included in the notice to Southern Silver for an effective nomination to occur.



The deadline for notice to Southern Silver in the case of an annual meeting of shareholders is not less than 30 days nor more than 65 days prior to the date of the annual meeting; provided, however, that in the event that the annual meeting is to be held on a date that is less than 50 days after the date on which the first public announcement of the date of the annual meeting was made, notice may be made not later than the close of business on the 10th day following such public announcement.



In the case of a special meeting (which is not also an annual meeting) of shareholders called for the purpose of electing directors (whether or not called for other purposes), the deadline for notice to Southern Silver is no later than the close of business on the 15th day following the day on which the first public announcement of the date of the special meeting was made.



The Policy is effective as of January 23, 2013. The full text of the Policy is available via SEDAR at www.sedar.com or upon request of Southern Silver's Corporate Secretary at (604) 684-9384.



About Southern Silver Exploration Corp.



Southern Silver Exploration Corp. is a precious and base metal exploration and development company and a member of the Manex Resource Group; a private company comprised of an exceptional multi-disciplinary team of professionals with specific expertise in all areas of exploration, development, corporate finance and public company administration.



The company's growth strategy is to acquire, explore and develop either directly or through joint venture relationships high-quality mineral properties in progressive jurisdictions within North America.



Southern Silver's silver-lead-zinc Cerro Las Minitas project located in Durango, Mexico is currently under option to Freeport-McMoRan Exploration Corporation which can earn a 70% interest in the project by making staged purchase payments and funding exploration and development expenditures of $25 million on the project over a ten year period. Southern Silver is currently advancing the porphyry copper-molybdenum Dragoon project in Arizona and the gold-silver-copper Oro project in New Mexico.



On behalf of the Board of Directors



Lawrence Page, Q.C., President & Director, Southern Silver Exploration Corp.



This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. These statements are based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding general economic conditions, interest rates, commodity markets, regulatory and governmental approvals for the company's projects, and the availability of financing for the company's development projects on reasonable terms. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Southern Silver Exploration Corp. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.



