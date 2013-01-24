Minister Valcourt Tours Facility Where Government Investments in Canadian Armed Forces Are Sustaining and Creating High-Quality Jobs

LONDON, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 24, 2013) - The Honourable Bernard Valcourt, Associate Minister of National Defence, Minister of State (Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency) (La Francophonie) and Member of Parliament for Madawaska-Restigouche, today announced a significant subcontract that will sustain and create high-quality jobs while providing the Canadian Army with new and improved Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicles.



Kongsberg Protech Systems Canada has been awarded this $100 million contract by Rheinmetall Canada Inc. in support of the Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicle project which will help to sustain 16 jobs and create approximately 16 more jobs - doubling the workforce at KONGSBERG Canada's London, Ontario production facility.



"Our Government is committed to providing our troops with the modern equipment they need to conduct their missions safely and effectively and return home to their families," said Minister Valcourt. "This contract is a prime example of how investments in refurbishing and replacing the equipment we provide our Armed Forces results in high quality jobs for skilled Canadians who will support and maintain the equipment for decades to come."



The Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicles project is one of four 'Family of Land Combat' projects announced at Canadian Forces Base Gagetown in July 2009. These new vehicles offer an increased degree of safety and protection for crew members over our Canadian Army's Light Armoured Vehicle II (Coyote) and the Armoured Patrol Vehicles (RG-31). Once in service, these vehicles will perform a number of critical roles, including reconnaissance and surveillance, command and control, and cargo and armoured personnel transportation.



This subcontract is a result of the Government of Canada's $708.7 million contract award to Textron Systems Canada Inc. and is an example of the high quality work being carried out by the Canadian defence and security industry. Thanks to the Government of Canada's Industrial and Regional Benefits policy, when Textron Systems Canada Inc. was awarded the contract for the Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicles, they committed to ensure that 100 per cent of the contract's value would be invested into the Canadian economy.



"Our Government is leveraging large-scale investments and positioning Canadian industry to take advantage of not only current but emerging value chains," said the Honourable Christian Paradis, Minister of Industry. "The Industrial and Regional Benefits Policy provides Canadian companies with access to lucrative business opportunities, ensuring that 100 per cent of contracts result in direct and indirect business activity in Canada."



Kongsberg Protech Systems Canada will manufacture the advanced Dual Remote Weapon System for the Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicles. This innovative weapon station will protect the soldiers operating the vehicle from such threats as snipers, explosions and debris, and allow them to easily control the vehicle's weapon system under all weather and light conditions, using modern sensors such as night vision, thermal sensors, and daylight cameras.



"Kongsberg Protech Systems Canada is excited to be part of the Textron Systems Canada Inc. and Rheinmetall Canada Inc. team," said Jorn Buo, President of Kongsberg Protech Systems Canada. "The opportunity to collaborate on such a significant program for the Department of National Defence is important to KONGSBERG as our systems are designed for soldiers who operate in extreme conditions in areas that are of strategic importance to the Government of Canada."



Note to editor/news director: A backgrounder is available at the following link: http://www.forces.gc.ca/site/news-nouvelles/news-nouvelles-eng.asp?id=3039



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Kongsberg Protech Systems Canada

Jorn Buo

Office: 519-951-5440

jorn.buo@kongsberg.com





Textron Systems Canada

Keelan Green

Cell: 613-220-2016

green@thornleyfallis.ca





Andrea Richer

Office of the Honourable Bernard Valcourt, P.C., M.P.

613-996-3100





Information: 1-866-377-0811/(613) 996-2353

www.forces.gc.ca

