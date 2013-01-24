One Dealer Signs Strategic MOU to Launch Comprehensive Financing and Services Suite in North America

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 24, 2013) - DealNet Capital Corp. (the "Company") DLSGAIMF today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary One Dealer Inc. ("One Dealer"), has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with a large North American Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) distributor (the "Distributor") to enter into a Joint Marketing Program (the "Program"), on or before April 30, 2013.



One Dealer is launching a full suite of financing and rental programs, logistical support, customer services, wholesale product supply and home protection plans for independent HVAC dealers and their customers in North America.



Under the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding, both parties will work together to design, implement and launch a comprehensive financing and services suite tailored for the Distributor's independent dealer network. Both parties plan to launch a pilot program in February 2013 to a limited number of dealers. The Program will include customized customer service, warranty and financing solutions that will enable the HVAC dealers to compete more handily in the consumer, builder and commercial markets. A full Program launch is to follow given a successful pilot launch.



"We look forward to working with the Distributor to develop and implement the Program. The HVAC market is driven by local customer-dealer relationships with significant demand for financing and rental programs. Thousands of dealers direct their customers to traditional banking institutions to negotiate finance solutions and only a select number of dealers in the market have access to captive rental financing solutions. Our goal is to assist dealers in strengthening and building on such relationships by providing them with better access to our unique full suite of financing and servicing solutions, creating a win-win scenario for all market participants. Our strategy is to drive more business through these HVAC dealers by wrapping One Dealer financing solutions and services around these HVAC partners," stated Rick Henry, DealNet Capital Corp.'s recently appointed Vice President of Financial Services.



DealNet Capital Corp. is a public company that trades under the symbol DLS on the Canadian National Stock Exchange and under the symbol GAIMF on the Pink Sheets of the Over the Counter Bulletin Board. In general, the Company is a merchant banking company that has a flexible investment mandate with a strategic focus on recurring revenue businesses. The company has recently focused its investments towards the thriving North American Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market as well as the Consumer Financing Market by leveraging its recently acquired BPO division. The Company continues to look for acquisition opportunities in these key markets in order to continue to drive competitive advantages and growth.



