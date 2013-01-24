BCSC Releases 2012 Mining Report

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 24, 2013) - The British Columbia Securities Commission has released a 2012 Mining Report that discusses the most common findings of regulatory reviews and outlines areas where market participants can improve their disclosure.



The report is the first of its kind for BCSC. It provides an overview of the types of mining disclosure reviews undertaken by the BCSC, and summarizes the main findings from those reviews over the past several years.



The BCSC is Canada's leading junior mining regulator. The BCSC and other Canadian regulators introduced 43-101 (the mining rule) in 2001 to provide a transparent and credible reporting regime. Today, B.C. is considered the junior mining capital of the world.



"High quality mining disclosure is critical to maintaining British Columbia's position as an international leader in mineral exploration," said Peter Brady, Director of Corporate Finance for the BCSC. "By avoiding common pitfalls identified in the report, issuers may be able to avoid costly and time-consuming mining disclosure reviews, which is critical at a time when mining company resources are under strain."



The B.C. Securities Commission is the independent provincial government agency responsible for regulating trading in securities within the province.



