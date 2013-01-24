Media Advisory: Human Resources and Skills Development Canada

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 24, 2013) - The Honourable Diane Finley, Minister of Human Resources and Skills Development, will bring greetings to WorldSkills Team Canada at their Champions Breakfast.
Minister Finley will be available for a photo opportunity and to answer questions from the media following the greetings.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
<br /><br />DATE: Friday, January 25, 2013 <br /> <br />TIME: 8:30 a.m. <br /> <br />PLACE: The Westin Ottawa Hotel <br /> Governor General Ballroom<br /> 11 Colonel By Drive <br /> Ottawa, Ontario <br /><br />
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Marian Ngo
Press Secretary
Office of Minister Finley
819-994-2482
Media Relations Office
Human Resources and Skills Development Canada
819-994-5559
