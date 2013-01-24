ñol

Media Advisory: Human Resources and Skills Development Canada

by Benzinga Staff
January 24, 2013 1:22 PM | 1 min read

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 24, 2013) - The Honourable Diane Finley, Minister of Human Resources and Skills Development, will bring greetings to WorldSkills Team Canada at their Champions Breakfast.

Minister Finley will be available for a photo opportunity and to answer questions from the media following the greetings.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

<br /><br />DATE:       Friday, January 25, 2013 <br />                                     <br />TIME:       8:30 a.m.                <br />                                     <br />PLACE:      The Westin Ottawa Hotel  <br />            Governor General Ballroom<br />            11 Colonel By Drive      <br />            Ottawa, Ontario          <br /><br />


FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Marian Ngo
Press Secretary
Office of Minister Finley
819-994-2482


Media Relations Office
Human Resources and Skills Development Canada
819-994-5559

