Media Advisory: Governments of Canada and Manitoba Celebrate New Affordable Housing in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA--(Marketwire - Jan. 24, 2013) - The Honourable Vic Toews, Minister of Public Safety and Member of Parliament for Provencher, on behalf of the Honourable Diane Finley, Minister of Human Resources and Skills Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with Manitoba Premier Greg Selinger, will celebrate the construction in progress at an affordable housing development in Winnipeg.
<br /><br />Date: January 25, 2013 <br /> <br />Time: 11:30 a.m. <br /> <br />Place: 520 William Avenue <br /> Winnipeg, Manitoba <br /><br />
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Young Ong
Consultant, Marketing and Communications
CMHC
403-515-2962
yong@cmhc-schl.gc.ca
Diane Coble-Kendall
Communications Services Manitoba
204-945-3811
Diane.Coble-Kendall@gov.mb.ca
Marian Ngo
Press Secretary
Office of Minister Finley
819-994-2482
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Press Releases