ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Media Advisory: Governments of Canada and Manitoba Celebrate New Affordable Housing in Winnipeg

by Benzinga Staff
January 24, 2013 1:01 PM | 1 min read

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA--(Marketwire - Jan. 24, 2013) - The Honourable Vic Toews, Minister of Public Safety and Member of Parliament for Provencher, on behalf of the Honourable Diane Finley, Minister of Human Resources and Skills Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with Manitoba Premier Greg Selinger, will celebrate the construction in progress at an affordable housing development in Winnipeg.

<br /><br />Date:       January 25, 2013                                                <br />                                                                            <br />Time:       11:30 a.m.                                                      <br />                                                                            <br />Place:      520 William Avenue                                              <br />            Winnipeg, Manitoba                                              <br /><br />


FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Young Ong
Consultant, Marketing and Communications
CMHC
403-515-2962
yong@cmhc-schl.gc.ca


Diane Coble-Kendall
Communications Services Manitoba
204-945-3811
Diane.Coble-Kendall@gov.mb.ca


Marian Ngo
Press Secretary
Office of Minister Finley
819-994-2482

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases