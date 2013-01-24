Media Advisory: Governments of Canada and Manitoba Celebrate New Affordable Housing in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA--(Marketwire - Jan. 24, 2013) - The Honourable Vic Toews, Minister of Public Safety and Member of Parliament for Provencher, on behalf of the Honourable Diane Finley, Minister of Human Resources and Skills Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with Manitoba Premier Greg Selinger, will celebrate the construction in progress at an affordable housing development in Winnipeg.





<br /><br />Date: January 25, 2013 <br /> <br />Time: 11:30 a.m. <br /> <br />Place: 520 William Avenue <br /> Winnipeg, Manitoba <br /><br />

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:Young OngConsultant, Marketing and CommunicationsCMHC403-515-2962yong@cmhc-schl.gc.caDiane Coble-KendallCommunications Services Manitoba204-945-3811Diane.Coble-Kendall@gov.mb.caMarian NgoPress SecretaryOffice of Minister Finley819-994-2482