Government of Canada Supports Volunteers in Kings County

WOLFVILLE, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 24, 2013) - Thanks to Government of Canada support, the Kings Regional Development Agency will be better able to lead the community into a brighter future. The Honourable Peter MacKay, Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Central Nova, on behalf of the Honourable Diane Finley, Minister of Human Resources and Skills Development, announced funding to increase the Agency's capacity, resources and volunteer base to promote a better quality of life for people in the region.



"Our government is committed to improving the well-being of Nova Scotians right here in Kings County," said Minister MacKay. "We have a strong record of delivering on our commitments and, through our work with the Kings Regional Development Agency, we will attract volunteers in order to promote a better future for the people of Kings County."



The Kings Regional Development Agency is receiving over $177,000 in federal government funding, which it will use to provide services and information on volunteerism, including a centralized face-to-face resource for anyone who has questions on how to become a volunteer.



"Innovative solutions like this project will benefit our children, families and communities in ways that we cannot yet imagine," said the Honourable Kelvin K. Ogilvie, Ph.D., Senator for Annapolis Valley-Hants.



As well, a "Volunteer Passport" will be introduced to enable volunteers to serve across different organizations. The Agency's initiative will help to expand networking and partnership opportunities among local volunteer organizations, businesses and government to increase the capacity of shared resources.



"The idea of the Resource Centre is: Even if you never set foot inside the centre, you will already be caught in the 'web'," said Brenda Wallace-Allen, Volunteer Steering Committee Member. "Community involvement and partnerships will be a natural element to the Kings Volunteer Resource Centre, and therefore the key to success and sustainability."



This project is being funded as part of the Government of Canada's Social Partnerships Strategy. Economic Action Plan 2012 builds on previous commitments to encourage the development of partnerships that cross traditional boundaries between the public, for-profit and not-for-profit sectors. By working closely with communities and relying on local expertise to find local solutions to social issues, the Government is exploring new approaches to increase the impact of federal spending.



