Media Advisory: Canada's Economic Action Plan

GATINEAU, QUEBEC--(Marketwire - Jan. 24, 2013) - The federal and provincial governments will celebrate, in Gatineau, the official opening of a new affordable housing project and will announce funding for the first year of the Investment in Affordable Housing Agreement (2011-2014).



Media are invited to join the Honourable Diane Finley, Minister of Human Resources and Skills Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), and Stephane Bergeron, Quebec Minister of Public Security and Minister Responsible for the Outaouais Region, along with Marc Bureau, Mayor of Gatineau for the announcement.





<br /><br />Date: January 25, 2013 <br />Time: 10:30 a.m. <br />Place: 196 Notre-Dame Street<br /> Gatineau, Quebec <br /><br />

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:Mathilde CoteCommunicationsCMHC, Quebec Region514-496-1189Marie-Eve ImontiPress SecretaryOffice of the Minister of Municipal Affairs, Regions andLand Occupancy and Minister of Transport418-691-2050Marian NgoPress SecretaryOffice of Minister Finley819-994-2482