The Right Lighting Can Improve Employees' Productivity, Says the Remark Group

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwire - Jan. 24, 2013) - The lighting in workplaces, whether an office, classroom or manufacturing environment, can have a discernible effect on employees; so the Remark Group, a provider of intelligent business technology, is advising businesses to review how their buildings are illuminated and avoid any unnecessary reduction in productivity.



People's eyes have to adjust between various sources of focus hundreds of times day. Often the lighting provision has not been designed for different activities. For example, many office lighting systems are still suited to paper-based work, but nowadays the majority of work is undertaken on computer screens. Typical symptoms of eye strain in office workers include headaches and physical stress, which can lead to an ongoing lack of efficiency and an increase in sick days.



When designing a lighting scheme, the range of activities being conducted in the environment must be analysed. From industrial workers who fabricate small parts to data entry clerks who spend eight hours in front of a screen to receptionists with mixed duties, the built environment influences mood, motivation and ability to complete the task in hand. Where possible, employees should have the option of using areas with lighting especially suited their work. One easy solution includes the addition of dimmable lamps, also known as task lighting solutions, which give people the opportunity to brighten their personal workspace when required.



However, as the HSE guidelines state, general lighting should illuminate the entire room to a sufficient standard and any additional lighting designed for personal needs or tasks should not negatively affect nearby workstations.



Russell Howland, the Associate Director who manages the team of specialist electrical contractors at the Remark Group, commented: "In offices with poor, often old, lighting, workers can struggle with tasks. Also, when it comes to schools, colleges and universities, academic excellence can be affected because of the lighting provision. What makes commercial lighting a tricky area for companies is that the reduction in productivity is frequently subconscious and, unless a number of people are suffering from headaches or severe eye strain, employees may not highlight it as an issue to management.



"I'd advise any businesses considering a lighting upgrading, perhaps to incorporate energy-efficient LEDs, to review the types of tasks being undertaken by employees and speak directly to staff. Lighting bespoke to different areas of a workplace can make a significant difference and proper lighting control can translate into an increase in productivity."



