Golden Reign Resources Ltd.: Massive Sulphide Mineralization Discovered at San Pablo, San Pablo Trenching Returns 4.0 Metres of 5.77 g/t Gold

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 24, 2013) - Golden Reign Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:GRR) (the "Company" or "Golden Reign") is pleased to provide additional results from the San Pablo Zone in the Southern District of its San Albino-Murra Property (the "Property") located in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua.



San Pablo Exploration Pits



In 2012, two exploration pits (see Table 1 below and attached map) were excavated to expose the mineralized veins intersected by trenching along strike and down dip in trenches SP11-TR-02 and SP11-TR-04. Samples collected across the true thickness of the intersected veins returned values ranging from 3.46 g/t to 28.29 g/t gold and 0.21 g/t to 3.75 g/t gold for trenches SP11-TR-02 and SP11-TR-04, respectively.



The exploration pit at SP11-TR-02 exposed structurally controlled, heavily mineralized sulphide masses (bodies) intercalated with quartz veins. These bodies carry significant gold values ranging from 1.50 g/t to 31.78 g/t gold with gold mineralization appearing to be more uniformly distributed. This is a new style of mineralization, significantly different from the quartz veins mineralization found at other prospects throughout the Property.



Trenching



Trenching has outlined 4 parallel NE/SW trending structurally controlled mineralized zones (see Table 2 below and attached map) ranging from 300 to 1,500 metres in length, located approximately 1.5 kilometres south of the San Albino Gold Deposit and covering a 2.5 square kilometre area.



The San Pablo Zone, outlined by the most northern set of trenches, has been traced at surface over a strike length of 300 metres and remains open along strike in both directions and down dip. In 2011, a total of 237 samples were collected from 6 trenches (SP11-TR-01 through SP11-TR-06) spaced approximately 50 metres apart (see news releases dated May 2, 2011 and May 19, 2011). Newly excavated Trench SAM12-TR-09 has expanded the dip direction of the mineralized structures by 50 metres.



Highlights from trenching completed to date include:





<br /><br />-- SAM12-TR-09 4.0 metres averaging 5.77 g/t gold and 10.3 g/t silver <br />-- SP11-TR-01 1.0 metre averaging 6.68 g/t gold and 5.2 g/t silver<br /> and 1.0 metre averaging 1.11 g/t gold, minor silver <br />-- SP11-TR-02 8.5 metres averaging 8.94 g/t gold and 5.2 g/t silver<br /> including 4.5 metres averaging 15.26 g/t gold and 8.6 g/t silver <br />-- SP11-TR-03 6.5 metres averaging 1.80 g/t gold, minor silver<br /> including 1.0 metre averaging 6.54 g/t gold and 11.6 g/t silver <br />-- SP11-TR-04 16.0 metres averaging 6.25 g/t gold and 5.1 g/t silver<br /> including 9.0 metres averaging 6.51 g/t gold, minor silver<br /> and 3.0 metres averaging 13.14 g/t gold and 5.9 g/t silver <br />-- SP11-TR-05 3.0 metres averaging 9.19 g/t gold, minor silver<br /><br />

<br /><br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br /> Table 1 - 2012 EXPLORATION PITS SAMPLES <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />Exploration Width Au Ag <br />Pit Sample # (m) Sample Type Rock Type (g/t) (g/t)<br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />EP-SP11-TR-02 72710 1.00 Dip Heavy sulphide 31.78 19.6<br /> mineralized <br /> quartz vein <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />EP-SP11-TR-02 72711 1.00 Dip Heavy sulphide 31.09 19.8<br /> mineralized <br /> quartz vein <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />EP-SP11-TR-02 72712 1.00 Dip Heavy sulphide 10.03 14.6<br /> mineralized <br /> quartz vein <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />EP-SP11-TR-02 72713 1.00 Dip Heavy sulphide 1.50 1.9<br /> mineralized <br /> quartz vein <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />EP-SP11-TR-02 72715 1.00 Dip Heavy sulphide 17.98 18.2<br /> mineralized <br /> quartz vein <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />EP-SP11-TR-02 72717 1.00 Dip Heavy sulphide 13.23 9.8<br /> mineralized <br /> quartz vein <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />EP-SP11-TR-02 72718 1.00 Dip Heavy sulphide 6.97 4.5<br /> mineralized <br /> quartz vein <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />EP-SP11-TR-02 72720 1.00 Dip Heavy sulphide 10.46 3.6<br /> mineralized <br /> quartz vein <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />EP-SP11-TR-02 72722 1.50 True Thickness Heavy sulphide 5.11 1.3<br /> mineralized <br /> quartz vein <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />EP-SP11-TR-02 72723 2.00 True Thickness Heavy sulphide 5.21 3.3<br /> mineralized <br /> quartz vein <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />EP-SP11-TR-02 72724 2.00 True Thickness Heavy sulphide 10.02 7.4<br /> mineralized <br /> quartz vein <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />EP-SP11-TR-02 72725 1.50 True Thickness Heavy sulphide 3.46 4.7<br /> mineralized <br /> quartz vein <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />EP-SP11-TR-02 72726 1.50 True Thickness Heavy sulphide 4.36 3.7<br /> mineralized <br /> quartz vein <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />EP-SP11-TR-02 72727 1.50 True Thickness Heavy sulphide 28.29 12.2<br /> mineralized <br /> quartz vein <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />EP-SP11-TR-04 142822 1.00 Dip Qtz vein with 1.17 2.5<br /> sulphides, <br /> galena, aspy, <br /> py <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />EP-SP11-TR-04 142823 1.00 Dip Qtz vein with 1.17 7.3<br /> sulphides, <br /> galena, aspy, <br /> py <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />EP-SP11-TR-04 142824 1.00 Dip Qtz vein with 6.86 1.2<br /> sulphides, <br /> galena, aspy, <br /> py <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />EP-SP11-TR-04 142825 1.00 Dip Qtz vein with 0.62 0.9<br /> sulphides, <br /> galena, aspy, <br /> py <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />EP-SP11-TR-04 142826 1.00 Dip Qtz vein with 0.61 1.5<br /> sulphides, <br /> galena, aspy, <br /> py <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />EP-SP11-TR-04 142827 1.00 Dip Qtz vein with 0.60 1.0<br /> sulphides, <br /> galena, aspy, <br /> py <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />EP-SP11-TR-04 142828 1.50 Dip Phyllites 10.67 6.1<br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />EP-SP11-TR-04 142829 2.00 True Thickness Qtz vein with 3.75 6.2<br /> sulphides, <br /> galena, aspy, <br /> py <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />EP-SP11-TR-04 142830 1.50 True Thickness Qtz vein with 0.70 1.2<br /> sulphides, <br /> galena, aspy, <br /> py <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />EP-SP11-TR-04 142831 1.50 Duplicate of Qtz vein with 2.21 4.7<br /> 142830 sulphides, <br /> galena, aspy, <br /> py <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />EP-SP11-TR-04 142832 2.00 True Thickness Qtz vein with 1.21 2.7<br /> sulphides, <br /> galena, aspy, <br /> py <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />EP-SP11-TR-04 142833 2.00 True Thickness Qtz vein with 0.82 3.2<br /> sulphides, <br /> galena, aspy, <br /> py <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />EP-SP11-TR-04 142834 1.00 Dip Qtz vein with 0.60 1.1<br /> sulphides, <br /> galena, aspy, <br /> py <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />EP-SP11-TR-04 142835 1.00 Dip Qtz vein with 1.07 1.1<br /> sulphides, <br /> galena, aspy, <br /> py <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />EP-SP11-TR-04 142836 1.50 True Thickness Qtz vein with 0.29 1.8<br /> sulphides, <br /> galena, aspy, <br /> py <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />EP-SP11-TR-04 142837 2.00 True Thickness Qtz vein with 1.53 2.0<br /> sulphides, <br /> galena, aspy, <br /> py <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />EP-SP11-TR-04 142838 1.50 True Thickness Qtz vein with 0.21 0.6<br /> sulphides, <br /> galena, aspy, <br /> py <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br /> Table 2 - 2011 - 2012 SAN PABLO TRENCHES RESULTS <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br /> Width Au Ag <br />Trench Sample # (m) Sample Type Rock Type (g/t) (g/t)<br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SP11-TR-01 172606 1.0 Vertical Phyllites with 1.44 0.1<br /> qtz veinlets <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SP11-TR-01 172678 1.0 Floor Intercalated 6.68 5.2<br /> quartz and <br /> schists <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SP11-TR-01 172682 1.0 Strike Intercalated 4.22 4.1<br /> quartz and <br /> schists <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SP11-TR-01 172683 1.0 Strike Intercalated 1.02 1.2<br /> quartz and <br /> schists <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SP11-TR-01 172686 1.0 Strike Intercalated 2.10 1.2<br /> quartz and <br /> schists <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SP11-TR-01 172691 1.0 Floor Phyllites with 1.11 0.3<br /> qtz veinlets <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SP11-TR-02 172735 0.8 Strike Intercalated 5.65 5.5<br /> quartz and <br /> schists <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SP11-TR-02 172736 0.8 Strike Intercalated 37.37 21.7<br /> quartz and <br /> schists <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SP11-TR-02 172737 0.8 Strike Intercalated 5.51 4.0<br /> quartz and <br /> schists <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SP11-TR-02 172738 0.8 Strike Intercalated 6.23 8.3<br /> quartz and <br /> schists <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SP11-TR-02 172739 0.8 Strike Intercalated 21.73 6.6<br /> quartz and <br /> schists <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SP11-TR-02 172740 0.8 Strike Intercalated 11.15 5.4<br /> quartz and <br /> schists <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SP11-TR-02 172858 1.0 Floor Intercalated 3.59 3.3<br /> quartz and <br /> schists <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SP11-TR-02 172859 1.0 Floor Intercalated 0.85 0.8<br /> quartz and <br /> schists <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SP11-TR-02 172860 1.5 Floor Intercalated 13.67 8.5<br /> quartz and <br /> schists <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SP11-TR-02 172861 1.0 Floor Intercalated 12.53 10.8<br /> quartz and <br /> schists <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SP11-TR-02 172862 1.0 Floor Intercalated 15.40 8.9<br /> quartz and <br /> schists <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SP11-TR-02 172863 1.0 Floor Intercalated 20.24 10.3<br /> quartz and <br /> schists <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SP11-TR-02 172865 1.0 Floor Intercalated 2.75 1.0<br /> quartz and <br /> schists <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SP11-TR-02 172882 1.0 Vertical Phyllites with 20.60 7.9<br /> qtz veinlets <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SP11-TR-02 172883 1.0 Vertical Phyllites with 6.74 4.7<br /> qtz veinlets <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SP11-TR-02 172884 1.0 Vertical Phyllites with 2.50 1.7<br /> qtz veinlets <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SP11-TR-02 172885 1.5 Vertical Phyllites with 3.09 1.7<br /> qtz veinlets <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SP11-TR-03 172621 1.0 Floor Intercalated 3.07 0.8<br /> quartz and <br /> schists <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SP11-TR-03 172623 0.7 Strike Intercalated 2.37 2.3<br /> quartz and <br /> schists <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SP11-TR-03 172624 0.7 Strike Intercalated 1.28 2.4<br /> quartz and <br /> schists <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SP11-TR-03 172625 1.0 Floor Phyllites with 6.54 11.6<br /> qtz veinlets <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SP11-TR-03 172628 1.0 Floor Fault material 1.11 0.4<br /> with quartz <br /> material <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SP11-TR-04 172702 1.0 Floor Phyllites with 18.99 5.7<br /> qtz veinlets <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SP11-TR-04 172703 1.0 Floor Phyllites with 7.08 4.4<br /> qtz veinlets <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SP11-TR-04 172704 1.0 Floor Phyllites with 7.71 6.9<br /> qtz veinlets <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SP11-TR-04 172705 1.0 Floor Phyllites with 7.01 6.9<br /> qtz veinlets <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SP11-TR-04 172706 1.0 Floor Phyllites with 7.66 7.2<br /> qtz veinlets <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SP11-TR-04 172707 1.0 Floor Intercalated 1.00 9.0<br /> quartz and <br /> schists <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SP11-TR-04 172708 1.0 Floor Intercalated 5.22 7.4<br /> quartz and <br /> schists <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SP11-TR-04 172709 1.0 Floor Intercalated 2.00 3.7<br /> quartz and <br /> schists <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SP11-TR-04 172710 1.0 Floor Intercalated 1.92 4.5<br /> quartz and <br /> schists <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SP11-TR-04 172713 1.0 Strike Intercalated 2.44 2.0<br /> quartz and <br /> schists <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SP11-TR-04 172714 1.0 Strike Intercalated 1.48 1.0<br /> quartz and <br /> schists <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SP11-TR-04 172716 1.0 Strike Intercalated 1.04 1.6<br /> quartz and <br /> schists <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SP11-TR-04 172718 1.0 Floor Intercalated 5.40 4.5<br /> quartz and <br /> schists <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SP11-TR-04 172719 1.0 Floor Intercalated 32.10 11.6<br /> quartz and <br /> schists <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SP11-TR-04 172720 1.0 Floor Intercalated 15.78 18.4<br /> quartz and <br /> schists <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SP11-TR-04 172721 1.0 Floor Intercalated 8.25 3.0<br /> quartz and <br /> schists <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SP11-TR-04 172722 1.0 Floor Intercalated 1.92 1.6<br /> quartz and <br /> schists <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SP11-TR-04 172730 1.0 Vertical Disturbed area 8.09 10.3<br /> with quartz <br /> fragments <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SP11-TR-05 172755 1.0 Floor Intercalated 7.20 2.0<br /> quartz and <br /> schists <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SP11-TR-05 172756 1.0 Floor Intercalated 15.77 5.9<br /> quartz and <br /> schists <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SP11-TR-05 172757 1.0 Floor Intercalated 4.59 0.1<br /> quartz and <br /> schists <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SP11-TR-05 172760 0.8 Strike Intercalated 4.03 1.2<br /> quartz and <br /> schists <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SAM12-TR-09 142443 1.0 Floor Quartz vein 4.14 4.3<br /> with sulphides <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SAM12-TR-09 142444 1.0 Floor Quartz vein 2.97 5.6<br /> with sulphides <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SAM12-TR-09 142445 1.0 Floor Quartz vein 3.37 4.0<br /> with sulphides <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SAM12-TR-09 142446 1.0 Floor Quartz vein 11.62 17.6<br /> with sulphides <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SAM12-TR-09 142447 1.0 Floor Quartz vein 1.66 5.4<br /> with sulphides <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SAM12-TR-09 142448 1.0 Floor Quartz vein 7.40 9.4<br /> with sulphides <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SAM12-TR-09 142451 1.0 Floor Quartz vein 3.55 8.6<br /> with sulphides <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SAM12-TR-09 142452 1.0 Floor Duplicate of 7.61 15.2<br /> sample 142451 <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SAM12-TR-09 142453 1.0 Floor Quartz vein 9.75 14.8<br /> with sulphides <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SAM12-TR-09 142454 1.3 Floor Quartz vein 20.41 22.2<br /> with sulphides <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SAM12-TR-09 142455 1.7 Floor Quartz vein 3.87 7.6<br /> with sulphides <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SAM12-TR-09 142456 1.0 Strike Quartz vein 6.66 5.9<br /> with sulphides <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SAM12-TR-09 142457 1.0 Strike Quartz vein 4.96 8.9<br /> with sulphides <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SAM12-TR-09 142458 1.0 Strike Quartz vein 5.73 12.8<br /> with sulphides <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SAM12-TR-09 142459 1.0 Strike Quartz vein 5.73 13.7<br /> with sulphides <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SAM12-TR-09 142461 1.0 Strike Quartz vein 5.56 13.8<br /> with sulphides <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SAM12-TR-09 142463 1.0 Vertical weathered 6.48 8.0<br /> phyllites with <br /> qtz lenses <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br />SAM12-TR-09 142464 1.0 Vertical weathered 2.85 5.7<br /> phyllites with <br /> qtz lenses <br />---------------------------------------------------------------------------<br /><br />

Significantly, the mineralized zones within all seven trenches consisted of intercalated quartz and schist, not just quartz veins. Gold mineralization, ranging from under 1 g/t to 37.37 g/t gold, occurs not only in mineralized veins but also in the surrounding phyllite. Trench SAM12-TR-09 returned values from 1.66 g/t to 20.41 g/t gold within the quartz vein and 2.85 g/t to 6.48 g/t gold within the host rock (weathered phyllite). Samples collected from weathered wall rock within the trenches returned high gold values, ranging from 1.11 g/t to 20.60 g/t gold. This style of mineralization is the same as that at the San Albino Gold Deposit, where thicker intersections in drill core consist of anastomising quartz veins in schist.The Company has identified 5 priority drill targets within the San Pablo Zone for testing during its planned 2013 drilling program.Note: Table 2 provides assay results for samples grading 1.0 g/t gold or greater.Qualified PersonJohn M. Kowalchuk, P.Geo, a geologist and Company qualified person (as defined under NI 43-101) has read and approved the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.