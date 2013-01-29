MediSwipe, Inc. Announces Audio Shareholder Conference Call Hosted By B. Michael Friedman, CEO, and Jayme Canton, Chairman, 800 Commerce Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediSwipe Inc. (www.MediSwipe.com) MWIP, a patient security solutions and financial products company for the health care industry, today announced that they will conduct a shareholder conference call on Thursday, January 31, 2013, at 10:30am, Eastern Standard Time to provide a management update, strategic marketing and sales plan for 2013 and status on the S-1 registration statement for 800 Commerce. MediSwipe and 800 Commerce CEO and Chairman, B. Michael Friedman and Jayme Canton, will host the call. Shareholders, prospective shareholders, analysts and other interested persons may access the call by dialing in fifteen minutes before using one of the following numbers:

Live PARTICIPANT Dial-In (Toll-Free): 877-407-8129 Live PARTICIPANT Dial-In (International): 201-493-6710

Webcast Link for PR: http://mp163422.cdn.mediaplatform.com/163422/wc/mp/4000/15208/22590/Lobby/default.htm

MediSwipe will plan to host quarterly shareholder calls in 2013 to coincide with the release of their quarterly financials and upcoming press releases chronicling the Company's progress and growth. MediSwipe will continue its growth and transition from medical credit card processing to providing innovative patient and merchant solutions for not only medical dispensaries and pharmacies in legal jurisdictions but to the overall healthcare sector. Our recently announced developments in digital patient records and payment kiosk divisions further evidences that the Company is strategically positioning for success within the healthcare and data management markets. MediSwipe is further committed to changing the face of digital healthcare and with announced and unannounced additions to the management team and key independent contractors will continue to bring additional products to the marketplace. As these transitions occur, the Company has a commitment to our shareholders as well as the investment community for maximum disclosure and communication.

Topics to be covered during the conference include:

New orders for digital patient health cards New orders for MediPay Kiosks Elective surgery financing 800 Commerce management, business roll out Advisement on 800 Commerce S-1 registration and proposed record date

An archived audio replay of the shareholder call will be made available at www.MediSwipe.com shortly after the call and be posted for one week.

About MediSwipe Inc.

MediSwipe Inc. (www.MediSwipe.com) provides innovative patient solutions for electronically processing transactions within the healthcare industry. MediSwipe provides terminal-based service packages and an integrated Web Portal add-ons for physicians, clinics, hospitals and medical dispensaries that include: digital patient records, Electronic Referrals, Credit/Debit Card merchant services, Check Guarantee and Accounts Receivable Financing.

