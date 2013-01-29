ñol

Graystone Company Announces Equipment Shipped to Suriname

by Benzinga Staff
January 29, 2013 9:19 AM | 1 min read

Lima, Peru, Jan. 29, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Graystone Company GYST announced today that the joint ventures has acquired approximately $200,000 in equipment.  The equipment is in en route to Houston to be shipped down to Suriname.  In the past 3 weeks, the Company has acquired the necessary items to start building the infrastructure to allow production to begin.   

The equipment acquired includes the following:

  •  Diesel 3 phase generator
  • 6 inch water pumps
  • Hoses, clamps, couplers ad other necessary parts
  • Shaker tables
  • Generators
  • 4-wheel drive truck
  • 2 All-terrain vehicles
  • 40 foot container
  • Small hand tools
  • Electrical supplies
  • Food prep and storage
  • And other necessary supplies

The Suriname Project

The project, referred to Suriname #1, is approximately 3-4 hours from the closest major city. The project already has equipment on site and expects to begin production in the next 4-10 weeks. The Company expects that the project will produce 200-400 grams per day or 4,000 - 6,000 grams per month or $200,000 to $300,000 per month per Pod.

The Company expects to expand the operations on Suriname #1 by adding a Pod each quarter. Each Pod is expected to cost about $250,000 in equipment and is expected to produce 200-400 grams per day or 4,000 - 6,000 grams per month or $200,000 to $300,000 per month. The Company's goal is to have 4 Pods within 18 months being able to produce 16,000 - 24,000 grams per month or approximately $1,000,000 in revenue each month.

CONTACT: Contacts: The Graystone Company, Inc. Paul Howarth (702) 289-4827 info@graystonegold.com www.graystone1.com

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

