Jive Software to Present at Upcoming Conferences

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 29, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jive Software, Inc. JIVE, the leader in social business, today announced it will participate at the following investor conferences during the month of February:

Bryan LeBlanc, Chief Financial Officer, will present at:

The Stifel Nicolaus 2013 Technology Conference at The Ritz-Carlton in San Francisco on Wednesday, February 6th at 10:55 a.m. PT.

Tony Zingale, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and Bryan LeBlanc, Chief Financial Officer, will present at:

The Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference 2013 at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco on Tuesday, February 12 th at 4:00 p.m. PT.

at 4:00 p.m. PT. The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco on Tuesday, February 26th at 12:45 p.m. PT.

An audio webcast for each presentation, as well as the replays, will be available on the Investor Relations section of Jive's website at http://investors.jivesoftware.com/.

About Jive Software

Jive Software (JIVE) is a leading social business solution. Our cloud-based platform connects employees, customers and partners and is the only proven system, focused on value use cases, that, according to research performed by a top three global business consultancy, increases productivity within companies by up to 15%*. By combining the power of cloud, mobile, big data and proprietary collaboration technologies, Jive is transforming the way work gets done and unleashing productivity, creativity and innovation for millions of people in the world's largest companies. For a free trial of Jive's next-generation social business platform, please visit Try Jive. For more information about Jive, please visit https://community.jivesoftware.com/community/newsroom.

* Source: Top three global business consultancy research; December 2012

