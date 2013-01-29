Gorman Health Group Convenes the First Forum to Address Integrated Strategies Across Multiple Government Health Care Programs

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gorman Health Group (GHG), the leading solutions provider in government health care programs, announces today the release of the 2013 GHG Forum preliminary agenda. The GHG Forum will convene hundreds of decision makers from payer and provider health care organizations participating in government health care programs.

"The GHG Forum brings together decision makers from leading health plans and delivery systems precisely because Government Programs as payers are at a crossroads," said John Gorman, Executive Chairman of Gorman Health Group. "Integration of Medicare and Medicaid, health reform subsidies and marketplaces, and accountability for performance will challenge payers and providers like never before. The most vulnerable, complex and potentially profitable patients in the entire US health system are being entrusted to our industry. Each year, strong attendance at our Forum makes for intense discussion and meaningful best practice sharing among true pioneers and leaders in government health programs. With health reform implementation upon us, health care organizations that want to participate in the tremendous opportunity before them have to make fundamental changes in the way they do business. The rules and the operating environment in government programs have changed. Forever."

The 2013 GHG Forum promises to deliver new session formats, including workshops, case studies and multiple panel discussions. The event's design encourages organizations to send leadership teams to attend, as the five concurrent tracks address key challenges in everything from compliance and model of care to operational performance and product strategy in the new health insurance marketplaces.

"Last year over 200 executives joined us, and several of our clients took advantage of the group flat rate, and sent more than ten key decision makers. We ensure ample time for discussion and collaboration between attendees, so these teams benefitted tremendously," said Gorman. "The team approach supports discussion and brainstorming among executives, making it that much easier for the organization to take what they learn here, break down silos, and put it into action when they get back to the office."

