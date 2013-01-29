XRS Mobile Fleet Optimization Platform Debuts in Limited Release

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 29, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRS Corporation, (formerly Xata Corporation) XRSC, the leader in mobile fleet optimization software, today announced the company's new XRS system, the trucking industry's first and only complete mobile platform for compliance and fleet optimization, is now available in limited release.

The new XRS mobile platform runs on more than 50 types of devices and automatically transmits vehicle and operator data directly to a management dashboard, providing compliance with the new MAP-21 compliance mandate for recording hours-of-service. Nearly 90 percent of drivers already have mobile devices in use, meaning there are no additional hardware costs associated with the XRS platform, and XRS Corporation has partnership agreements with the leading brands in mobile communications in both the U.S. and Canada.

"Mobile technology is taking fleet optimization to new heights of efficiency and flexibility, and XRS is the first comprehensive software solution created exclusively for mobile devices," said Jay Coughlan, chief executive officer of XRS Corporation. "Expensive, hard-wired on-board displays are rapidly disappearing, while mobile technology is poised to help thousands of transportation innovators create customized, flexible fleet management systems with almost immediate return-on-investment."

With XRS, there are no up-front hardware costs and no capital requirements. The subscription-based monthly service is expected to start at $39 per vehicle per month. Every XRS package includes an XRS Relay in-cab device that communicates via Bluetooth with the driver's existing smartphone or tablet.

"The beauty of a 'bring your own device' platform like XRS is the ability to share the benefits of tracking mobile compliance and performance data simply and efficiently, across any platform," said Christian Schenk, senior vice president – strategy and market growth for XRS. "Whether you're using fleet-purchased tablets or driver-owned devices, the most important thing is capturing the data in the most affordable and convenient way, and then sharing and analyzing information to stay safe, maintain compliance and slash costs."

Unlike bulky on-board systems that require custom hard-wiring and frequent hardware replacements, XRS gets drivers on the road faster by installing in minutes – not hours – and paying for itself quickly with reduced fuel consumption, better driver and vehicle utilization, and accident reduction.

"The next-generation XRS cloud platform is built on a foundation of highly scalable, and highly available infrastructure unlike any other products in this market," said Odell Tuttle, chief technology officer for XRS. "This cloud-based platform gives XRS the ability to scale and support a very large number of subscribers as the demand for EOBR systems grows dramatically. It also provides the ability to adjust capacity based on customer needs, while doing so in an economic way."

XRS is currently in limited release, with general availability expected in spring 2013. Pricing and package levels will be announced prior to general release. To sign up or learn more about the XRS platform, please visit www.xrscorp.com.

About XRS Corporation

XRS Corporation (formerly Xata Corporation) delivers fleet management and compliance software solutions to the trucking industry to help maintain regulatory compliance and reduce operating costs. XRS is leading the trucking industry's migration to mobile devices for collecting and analyzing compliance and management data. Its existing mobility-based products have no upfront hardware costs and run on smartphones, tablets and rugged handhelds. XRS has sales and distribution partnerships with the major wireless carriers supporting the U.S. and Canadian trucking industries. Through our mobile products, fleet managers, dispatchers and drivers collect, sort, view and analyze data to help lower costs, increase safety, attain compliance with governmental regulations, and improve customer satisfaction – all through their mobile devices. For more information, visit www.xrscorp.com or call 1-800-745-9282.

