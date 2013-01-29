Sandvik Coromant Unveils Online Drilling Knowledge Hub

FAIR LAWN, N.J., Jan. 29, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cutting tool and tooling systems manufacturer Sandvik Coromant debuts its Online Drilling Knowledge Hub at www.drillingknowledge.com, a website dedicated to optimizing drilling process and customizing results to the needs of the user.

As the most common metalworking operation, hole making holds the potential to make—or break—operators' productivity and profitability. What's more, drilling optimization is one of the easiest machining enhancements a shop can implement. Along these lines, choosing the right tool for the job is paramount. Fortunately, advancements in cutting technology offer manufacturers a variety of application-specific drilling options.

Drilling needs vary widely – some applications require minimizing the cost per hole, others need to meet tightest tolerances, and others still aim to achieve the best possible finish. With that in mind, the Knowledge Hub resources allow users to customize applications to best fit their unique needs.

Resources available on the site include a cost-per-hole calculator and a drilling product selector meant to match appropriate drills to any application. Users can browse through in-person events and training opportunities, held in Application and Productivity Centers nationwide. And a full drilling resource library acts as a compendium of articles, case studies, webcasts, and videos depicting common drilling obstacles and solutions.

Sandvik Coromant's CoroDrill® 860, 870, and 880 series of solid carbide, exchangeable tip, and indexable insert drills cover the full range of drilling needs, while the CoroTap™ line delivers flexible tapping solutions. With help from drillingknowledge.com, users can be sure they have precisely the right tool for whatever the application.

About Sandvik Coromant

Sandvik Coromant is a global leading supplier of cutting tools, tooling solutions and know-how to the metalworking industry. With extensive investments in research and development we create unique innovations and set new productivity standards together with our customers. These include the world's major automotive, aerospace and energy industries. Sandvik Coromant has 8,000 employees and is represented in 130 countries. We are part of the business area Sandvik Machining Solutions within the global industrial group Sandvik.

Contact details for editorial inquiries:

Contact: Faina Sandler

Tel: 201-475-5303

Email: faina.sandler@sandvik.com

www.sandvik.coromant.com/us

