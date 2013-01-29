Kandi Raised $3.97 Million From Warrant Exercises and Agreed Extension for the Remaining Warrants

JINHUA, China, Jan. 29, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Kandi') KNDI, a leading Chinese manufacturer and developer of pure electric vehicles (EVs) and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), today announced that the Company has raised gross proceeds of $3.97 million from the Warrants issued in a private placement on January 21, 2010. There are certain remaining Warrants To Purchase Common Stock (the "Warrant") issued to the Capital Ventures (the 'Investor') as part of a private placement and the Company agreed to extend the expiration date for such Warrant.

The expiration date of the Warrant was originally set as of January 22, 2013. Pursuant to the extension agreed by the parties, the new expiration date for the Warrant will be March 8, 2013. The exercise price will remain the same at $3.8067. All other terms of the Warrant remains unchanged.

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. KNDI is a manufacturer and exporter of a variety of vehicles in China, making it a world leader in the production of popular off-road vehicles (ORVs). It also ranks among the leading manufacturers in China of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), specialized utility vehicles (UTVs), and a recently introduced second-generation high mileage, two-seat three-wheeled motorcycle. Another major company focus has been on the manufacture and sale of the COCO electric vehicle (EV), a highly economical, beautifully designed, all-electric super mini-car for neighborhood driving and commuting. The convertible and hardtop models of the COCO EV are available in the United States and other countries, while the Chinese government has approved the sale of Kandi EVs in China since 2010. More information can be viewed at its corporate website is http://www.kandivehicle.com/.

