EnerNOC and Numenta Announce Innovative Partnership

BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at DistribuTECH, EnerNOC, Inc. ENOC, a leading provider of energy management applications, announced a partnership with Numenta, a breakthrough machine intelligence company. This partnership couples Numenta's Grok streaming analytics solution with EnerNOC's cloud-based software to create opportunities for additional demand response participation by commercial, institutional, and industrial customers with variable load profiles and increased ability to detect energy efficiency faults and anomalies.

This partnership will enable EnerNOC to more effectively predict and monetize the electricity demand of its portfolio. For example, Grok's capabilities will integrate with EnerNOC's DemandSMART™ application to optimize the level at which demand response customers are offered into frequency reserve markets. EnerNOC participates in frequency reserve markets that involve taking large loads off the grid in less than a second to maintain grid frequency.

"We're delighted that EnerNOC has selected Grok," said Numenta CEO, Rami Branitzky. "EnerNOC's ability to capture high-quality, real-time end user energy data enhanced with Grok's ability to automatically model and continuously learn from this data is a leading example of how data can be used to transform energy management. EnerNOC's open architecture made for a seamless integration, and we're excited to hit the ground running."

EnerNOC plans to seek additional partnerships with innovative firms such as Numenta that continue to allow the company to harness big data to change the way the world uses energy.

"Working with Numenta is the start to building a world-class partner network that will accelerate smart grid innovation," said EnerNOC Chairman and CEO, Tim Healy. "To date, energy data has largely been a black box for consumers and utilities alike, and we look forward to pulling back the curtain and turning energy data into actionable business intelligence and new opportunities to drive results for our customers."

About EnerNOC

EnerNOC unlocks the full value of energy management for our utility and commercial, institutional, and industrial (C&I) customers by delivering a comprehensive suite of demand-side management services that reduce real-time demand for electricity, increase energy efficiency, improve energy supply transparency in competitive markets, and mitigate emissions. EnerNOC's Utility Solutions™ offerings, which include both Implementation and Consulting services, are helping hundreds of utilities and grid operators worldwide meet their demand-side management objectives. EnerNOC serves thousands of commercial, institutional, and industrial customers worldwide through its suite of energy management applications including: DemandSMART™, comprehensive demand response; EfficiencySMART™, continuous energy savings; and SupplySMART™, energy price and risk management. Our Network Operations Center (NOC) offers 24x7x365 customer support. For more information, visit www.enernoc.com.

About Numenta

Numenta's mission is to build solutions that help companies automatically and intelligently act on the world's data. Numenta's biologically inspired machine learning technology was first described in Numenta's co-founder Jeff Hawkin's book, On Intelligence.

Numenta's Grok platform, based on this technology, ingests data streams and creates actionable predictions in real time. Grok's automated modeling and continuous learning capability makes it uniquely suited to drive intelligent action from data streams.

Grok solutions are available directly from Numenta and Numenta partners in a variety of vertical markets, including electric energy, online advertising, and IT management. For more information on Numenta and Grok go to www.numenta.com.

