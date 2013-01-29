STEC Teams With Cheetah RAID Storage to Showcase One-of-a-Kind Storage Solutions

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 29, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEC, Inc. STEC, a leading global provider of solid-state drive (SSD) technologies and products, and Cheetah RAID Storage will demonstrate at AFCEA West the two companies' collaboration of custom-built storage options designed to satisfy the unique ruggedness and durability requirements of defense-industry applications.

What: STEC™ s840 SAS SSDs will be applied in Cheetah RAID Storage's 2U Rugged 24 bay enclosure using removable canisters

Where: Armed Forces Communications and Electronic Association (AFCEA) West, Booth #2150

When: January 29-31, 2013, San Diego, Calif.

Government customers have typically been early to embrace cutting-edge technologies brought on by highly specialized businesses such as STEC and Cheetah. The showcase offers a clear demonstration of the value government users can achieve by contracting with innovators like these. STEC's twenty years of expertise in enterprise-grade solid-state technology, coupled with Cheetah RAID Storage's innovative storage solutions, provide world-class performance, durability and reliability suitable for the military's most demanding environments. The companies' collaborative goal is to instill with government customers confidence that their long-term solid-state storage requirements will be met.

About STEC, Inc.

STEC, Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise-class solid-state drive (SSD) technologies and solutions tailored to meet the high-performance, high-reliability and high-endurance needs of today's data-intensive server and storage platforms. With headquarters in Santa Ana, California, and locations worldwide, STEC leverages almost two decades of solid-state knowledge and experience to design, manufacture and deliver the most comprehensive line of PCIe, SAS, SATA, and embedded SSDs on the market today. In addition, the STEC™ EnhanceIO™ SSD Cache Software enables IT managers to cost-effectively scale server application performance. For more information, please visit www.stec-inc.com.

About Cheetah RAID Storage

Cheetah RAID Storage offers the highest level of performance and fault tolerance in the RAID market, combined with exceptional value. All current controllers support RAID levels 0, 1(0+1), 3, 5, 6 10, 30, 50, JBOD, or NRAID. Cheetah RAID Storage OEM's storage and integrates storage to fit your needs.

